Mira Rajput Posts Pic With A Cryptic Caption, Husband Shahid's Comment Steals Limelight

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor has time and again shelled out major family goals, as she constantly keeps on updating her fans with family pictures on social media handles. Recently, Mira Rajput shared an ‘aww-dorable’ picture where she was seen basking the sun while striking a pose for the camera. And while her caption is quite cryptic, Shahid Kapoor's response to the post is winning hearts on the internet. The actor wrote, "The sun looks pale compared to you ❤️"

Mira Kapoor posts a pic, Shahid Kapoor comments

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

One of the most-adored couples, Shahid and Mira have time and again given couple goals to their fans. The duo, being active members of social media, has always left their fans in awe with their adorable family pictures. The pair tied the knot back in the year 2015.

Shahid's work front:

Shahid Kapoor will be essaying the role of a cricketer in the movie, Jersey and he has regularly posted preparation photos and videos through his social media accounts. The actor recently spoke to an entertainment daily and admitted that he could relate to his character in the film because of which he had cried four times while watching the Telugu film. The original film, starring actor Nani, was successful at the box office and was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who will be directing the Hindi version as well. The Hindi remake will be produced by Allu Aravind.

