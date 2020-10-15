Mira Rajput Reviews Popular Sitcom 'Schitt's Creek', Says Dan Levy Is Her 'new Crush'

Mira Rajput on Instagram shared her thoughts after watching all the seasons of the popular Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek. She called the show "a gem" and heaped praises for its "brilliant writing, characterizations, setups, costumes and screenplay" and added that the crowning glory of the show is its message. Mira also tagged the show's lead actor Dan Levy - who plays the role of David Rose and is also the show's co-creator, writer, director, producer - and called him a genius for creating the show.

Schitt's Creek took home seven Emmys earlier this year, leaving fans pleasantly surprised. Daniel Levy won three awards in the categories - ‘Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series’, ‘Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series’, and ‘Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series’. The Canadian sitcom show also won the 'Outstanding Comedy Series' title along with multiple other categories.

Speaking about the major sweep to an international magazine, Daniel Levy had said that the wins felt very strange, in a nutshell. He was of the stance that it was an unbelievable way to end their series, Schitt's Creek. He stated that the team was thrilled and they could not have wished for a better conclusion than this.

Daniel Levy also threw some light on the possibility of Schitt's Creek being made into a film. He did not completely ridicule the chances of a film and said that if such an idea pops up in his head, it has to be exceptional in every way. He believed this is a great way to say goodbye to the audience. He also added that he has his fingers crossed as he has been hoping for a good idea to pop up in his mind at some point in the future.

