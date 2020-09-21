Emmy Awards 2020 See 'Schitt's Creek' Bag Award For Outstanding Comedy Series

The Emmy Awards 2020 saw the spectacular win of Schitt's Creek for the title of Outstanding Comedy series. The show had been touted by fans to win a number of awards due to the fact of the show receiving several nominations. According to Big News Network, the show went on to win all the major awards in the comedy category for the Emmys.

Schitt's Creek secures win for outstanding comedy series at Emmys

A number of good shows were nominated this year for Outstanding Comedy series. This nomination list included the likes of Schitt's Creek coming from Netflix, The Good Place by NBC, Insecure by HBO, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel from Amazon Prime Video and many more. However, the winner for the category Outstanding Comedy Series was declared to be Schitt's Creek.

Fans of the show were delighted with its stunning victory at the Emmy Awards 2020 and praised the makers of the show. According to the news portal, the show has won accolades for Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress along with Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress as well. Schitt's Creek has secured a win for writing and direction as well.

The show has been gaining massive popularity and fans of the show were delighted to watch the show win all the major awards. The show is a Canadian sitcom which has been created by Dan and Eugene Levy. A number of shows had been nominated across various platforms this year for the Emmys. However, it was Schitt's Creek that went on to win a majority of the awards and titles in regards to the comedy category.

The makers of the show, along with the actors, were extremely thrilled with this amazing win. They expressed their joy through social media and fans were happy to watch them win. The story of Schitt's Creek revolves the trials and tribulations of a formerly rich family whom the show has named Rose Family. The family is forced to relocate to Schitt's Creek which is a small town. The family had earlier purchased some property over there as a joke never knowing that one day they would have to be there.

