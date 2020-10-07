Dan Levy Slams 'Comedy Central India' For Censoring A Gay Kiss On 'Schitt's Creek'

The writer and creator of the Emmy Award-winning show Schitt's Creek called out Comedy Central for removing a scene of a gay kiss on Schitt's Creek. Comedy Central India had shared the clip from Schitt's Creek as a promo for season 5. Since the show is supporting the LGBTQ community, Dan Levy thought it was inappropriate to remove a major scene from the clip.

Dan Levy called out Comedy Central India

Dan Levy recently saw a clip of his show Schitt's Creek on the Twitter page of Comedy Central India. In the clip features Dan and Dustin Milligan as their characters David and Ted and other characters from the show, Stevie, played by Emily Hampshire, Alexis, played by Annie Murphy, and Patrick, played by Noah Reid, playing spin the bottle. In the scene from the promo video, a kiss between Stevie and Alexis was shown along with a kiss between Alexis and Ted. However, the scene where David and Ted kiss each other was edited abruptly and the channel censored the Gay kiss.

You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove https://t.co/3ouNbuetq1 — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 6, 2020

Dan Levy did not hesitate to call out the channel in India as the show is about inclusivity and LGBTQ representation and the channel just hampered the main motive. Dan wrote that the channel could show a kiss between a straight couple and a lesbian couple but censored a gay kiss on Schitt's Creek. He further wrote that the show is about the power of inclusivity and such censorship would 'make a harmful statement against the message'. He also later mentioned that he called out Comedy Central India as no other country would censor a gay kiss.

Reactions to Dan Levy's Tweet

As soon as Dan Levy called out the channel, Netizens supported him and showed that they were upset with the channel for doing so. A Twitter user asked why did the channel cut the scene. They wrote that if the channel can show a lesbian kiss, then what is the harm in showing a gay kiss. If the channel feels that one is appropriate they should have also cut the other scene.

So why did they do that? This show is amazing as it is. If you can show 2 women kiss, you can show 2 men kiss. If one is not appropriate, then neither is appropriate. Fair is fair. Good grief! They can't have it both ways! — zbapmom (@Priscilla_Mays) October 6, 2020

Another Twitter user shared the video of the original gay kiss on Schitt's Creek. She suggested that people should flood the comments and show what the channel missed. Another Twitter user requested Comedy Central to not censor any scenes from the show. It was created so people do not feel homophobic. Take a look at the tweets.

flood the comments of the original post by showing them what they're missing 😘👨🏼‍🤝‍👨🏻 pic.twitter.com/LrFceR4h1z — Rhiannon (@rhi_WaiTsun) October 6, 2020

Hey @ComedyCentralIn don’t remove anything from this beautiful show that Dan created to be free from homophobia! Removing this kiss goes directly against the message of the show! pic.twitter.com/AnYW9ws7ID — Jula (@Jula_Verne) October 6, 2020

A Twitter user asked why would the channel do this. He said that the show is beautiful and no scenes should be censored. He ships Patrick and David's love. Another Twitter user mentioned how would someone show Schitt's Creek without showing the romance between Patrick and David. The user said that the scenes are 'too perfect to be censored'.

Why tf would they do this? Everything about this show is beautiful. Patrick & David's love for each other literally makes me cry happy tears ❤ — CL🎃RK (@ClarkstrideR) October 6, 2020

Yeah like how are you gonna show Schitt's Creek without showing Patrick and David's romance?? That's one of the most important, sweet parts of the show. Every moment of them together is too perfectly to be censored. — India like the country (@indiawestie) October 6, 2020

