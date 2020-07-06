Mira Rajput Says Shahid Kapoor Is 'not A Chocolate Boy'; Here's Why

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The duo also goes on to enjoy a huge fan following on social media due to their quirky and adorable post. Mira Rajput Kapoor recently took the internet by storm as she shared a picture of Shahid Kapoor that will leave fans in splits.

Taking to Instagram, Mira shared a post from one of Shahid’s fan clubs where one can see the major throwback pics of the actor from his young days. Along with this picture, Mira wrote saying, “If you want a real throwback, check out the Complan ad #Complanboy #notachocolateboy." For the unknown, during the actor’s young days, he featured in a Complan commercial alongside Ayesha Takia. Check out the post below.

Apart from this post, Mira and Shahid often send fans in a tizzy with their social media posts. Right from their throwback pics to their adorable kids Zain and Misha, netizens love their posts. Mira earlier shared an adorable fathers’ day wish to Shahid. She shared a sweet picture of them all smiles in this canid pic and along with the picture, she also wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to the best Dad. There’s a reason our kids wake up and jump on you.” Check out the post below.

Also read | Neelima Azim Opens Up About Mira Rajput, Says She Makes Shahid Kapoor Really Happy

The duo will soon be celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary on July 7, 2020. The Jab We Met actor had married Mira in an arranged marriage on July 7, 2015. Ever since then the duo and their family have made headlines for several reasons. They have also been spotted attending several parties, functions, events, and much more. Fans love their pair and also keep sharing pics along with positive notes about them.

Also read | Mira Rajput Runs Out Of 'history Fiction' To Read In Lockdown, Asks Fans To Suggest Titles

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed film Kabir Singh that released in the year 2019. The movie also stars Kiara Advani in a lead role. The movie received mixed reactions from fans but had made a mark on the box office collections. He will next be seen in the film Jersey helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. Shahid will be essaying the role of a cricketer and is a remake of 2019 film with the same name.

Also read | Mira Rajput Wishes Pankaj Kapur On His Birthday, Says 'nobody As Cool And As Warm As You'

Also read | Are Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput At Radha Soami Satsang In Beas? Video Goes Viral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.