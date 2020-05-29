Mira Rajput Wishes Pankaj Kapur On His Birthday, Says 'nobody As Cool And As Warm As You'

Mira Rajput has shared the sweetest birthday wish for her father-in-law and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur who turned 66 on Friday. She shared a candid and happy family photo which features her husband Shahid Kapoor and his step-mother Supriya Pathak along with herself and the birthday boy Pankaj Kapur. She conveyed her wishes for 'the bestest' 'Baba', as her children call him, with a mango flavoured twist.

She captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Dad ❤️ Nobody is as cool and as warm as you are 😘 In a family of Alphonsos we’re the Safedas! To the bestest ‘Baba’, We love you ❤️".

Have a look:

Read | Pankaj Kapur's popular shows like 'Office Office' prove that he is a true entertainer

Mira's analogy of mangoes in the post has reference to one of her previous rather cryptic posts. She had shared an update making a statement that 'Safedas are better than Alphonsos' to which she added 'Let the Mango Wars begin'. However, through her caption, she also revealed her personal choice as she wrote, "My favourite is still Langda. #minority ? #itsanorthindianthing".

Have a look:

Read | Mira Rajput raises an important question about gender equality; asks fans to weigh-in

While under lockdown with her husband actor Shahid Kapoor and her children, Misha and Zain, Mira Rajput has been keeping her social media game on point with quirky updates about her activities. Mira Rajput has been leaving no stone unturned in keeping her daughter Misha engaged during the lockdown. She has shared plenty of adorable updates of her homeschooling sessions with Misha where she has arranged for some fun and educative activities for the little one.

Read | Mira Rajput enjoys 'parlour sesh' with 3-yr-old Misha, shares picture of 'salon reading'

From one of their schooling sessions, Mira shared pictures of different types of sunflowers that the mother-daughter duo had created using different materials. While one sunflower has been made with grains of pulses and signed as 'Misha & Mumma', another one is made from yellow-tinted foliage. While both of these look impressive, the one that steals hearts is Misha's solo artwork made with coloured pens and also signed by her.

Have a look:

Read | Neelima Azim opens up about Mira Rajput, says she makes Shahid Kapoor really happy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.