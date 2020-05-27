Mira Rajput Runs Out Of 'history Fiction' To Read In Lockdown, Asks Fans To Suggest Titles

With the COVID-19 lockdown getting extended, people seem to be running out of things to do. Reading seems to be a respite from the boredom. Earlier today, Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram story to ask for Kindle recommendations from fans.

Mira Rajput asks for Kindle suggestions

On her Instagram story, Mira posted a few lines asking for Kindle recommendations. She also mentioned that she is currently interested in reading historical fiction. Mira also added that she has finished reading Chitra Banerjee, Indu Sundaresan and Devdutt Pattnaik and asked for recommendations other than these authors. Take a look:

Also Read: Mira Rajput Wishes Her Mother And Mother-in-law On Mothers' Day; See Posts Here

Mira Rajput's lockdown diary

During the lockdown, Mira Rajut seems to have revived her love for baking. On her Instagram, she shared pictures of the cakes she has baked under lockdown. The first one was a marble cake and Mira posted a picture of its batter which looked as tantalising as ever. Adding a caption to this post, she wrote, "Back to baking after many years! Marble Cake on its way ðŸ¥® #goodolclassic #lifeisbetterwithbutter".

Also Read: Mira Rajput Kapoor Reveals New Alternative To Cherry Toppings And Fans Are Loving It

The second cake baked by Mira Rajput was a Nutella mango cake. In the caption, she wrote, "Why put a cherry on top when you can have mangoes ðŸ˜ Nutella Chocolate cake with Mangoes #homemade". Take a look:

Also Read: Mira Rajput Shares Stunning Picture, Fans Call Her 'beautiful'

Mira Rajput also seems to be an avid mango-lover as evident in the previous post. She also added a post on Instagram about which kind of mango is better, Safedas or Alphonso. In the caption, however, she mentioned that her favourite is Langda, "My favourite is still Langda. #minority ? #itsanorthindianthing". Take a look:

Also Read: Mira Rajput Enjoys 'parlour Sesh' With 3-yr-old Misha, Shares Picture Of 'salon Reading'

Apart from baking, Mira Rajput also seems to be enjoying some mother-daughter time with Misha. Taking to her Instagram, she had posted an artwork done by the duo. Check it out:

Also Read: #FlashbackFriday: When Mira Rajput Made The 'puppy' Comment And Shahid Kapoor Defended Her

On her Instagram, Mira Rajput had also shared an adorable picture of herself and Shahid Kapoor. In the picture, she is sitting on a hospital bed with a cake in front and a knife in hand while Shahid is giving her a kiss on the cheek. The picture is from Mira's birthday which is incidentally a day after her son, Zain's.

Also Read: Mira Rajput Raises An Important Question About Gender Equality; Asks Fans To Weigh-in

Also Read: Neelima Azim Opens Up About Mira Rajput, Says She Makes Shahid Kapoor Really Happy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.