Mira Kapoor was bought into the spotlight after her marriage with actor Shahid Kapoor. Since then Mira has appeared in several shows with Shahid and fans got to see quite a quirky side to her. She has one of the quirkiest Instagram accounts and has her own fan base now. Mira currently has over 2 million followers on Instagram and fans always marvel at her marvellous fashion sense.

Mira Rajput's quirky selfie is all you need to brighten up your mood

She is also widely known for posting quirky selfies. She along with her buddies often post several selfies making cute quirky faces. Fans have often had a good laugh and called her posts witty. Here is one such selfie Mira posted on her Instagram story. She can be seen wearing a pink furry top along with her friends.

It is undeniable that Mira has one of the best selfie game in Bollywood. Besides posting selfies, she is also quite often seen sharing photos of her outfits. Fans often express their awe for the fashion sense she has. She is also seen posting photos and videos of herself working out along with adorable pictures of her children. She has also appeared in a fashion magazine along with her husband Shahid Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor will soon be seen Jersey, helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The movie will be based on the struggles of an aspiring cricketer. The actor has shared some training posts on Instagram as well. There has been no confirmation about the release date of the film, however, the production for the film has begun.

