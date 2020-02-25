Shahid Kapoor's Kids Wear Cute 'Tommy Singh' Tees For His 39th Birthday

February 25, 2020, is the 39th birthday actor Shahid Kapoor. This year, Shahid has a working birthday as he is currently in Chandigarh, filming scenes for his upcoming film, Jersey. However, Shahid Kapoor did not celebrate his birthday alone, as his family, including wife Mira Rajput, and children Misha and Zain, arrived at the set to meet him. A picture of Shahid Kapoor's birthday celebration has now gone viral on social media.

Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 39th birthday with wife Mira and children, Zain & Misha

Online by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared this picture on his social media accounts. The photo features Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, along with their two children, Zain and Misha. The picture also includes many of Shahid's close family friends. To celebrate the father's birthday, Zain and Misha decided to wear a cute T-shit that featured the face of Tommy Singh, one of Shahid Kapoor's most iconic roles that he played in Udta Punjab.

Shahid Kapoor himself sported a plain black t-shirt and a pair of black shorts. In the image, Shahid was seated atop a short wall while he held his son, Zain, on his lap. Meanwhile, his daughter, Misha, was standing on the wall right beside him. Mira Rajput had her arm around Misha as she gave a dramatic pose for the camera.

Shahid Kapoor had to work on his birthday due to his busy schedule shooting for Jersey. Jersey is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name. The movie is set to release on August 28, 2020. It is being directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who is also the director of the original Telegu movie.

