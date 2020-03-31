Mira Rajput Reveals That Her Face Literally Ate Breakfast, & It's Not What You Think

During the Coronavirus lockdown, many celebrities have turned to social media to kill their boredom. Even Bollywood celebrities are requesting their fans to stay at home and to do something productive during this free time. Amid this, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is very active on Instagram. Right from posting throwback pictures, to the pictures of the pancakes made by her husband Shahid Kapoor, she shares a lot of fun posts. But this time, Mira Rajput has posted something else and it cannot be missed.

On March 31, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram story to share that her face literally ate breakfast. For those who are wondering this is not what you think. Mira Rajput is actually talking about the new face scrub that she has made. The main ingredients of the scrub consist of oats, honey and milk. Mira Rajput further added that this face scrub has worked like magic for her face.

Here is the story shared by Mira Rajput about the face scrub which worked like magic for her

A few days ago, Mira Rajput shared a throwback picture from her own Haldi ceremony. In the picture, Mira Rajput looked lovely as she had donned a yellow Kurti and white palazzos accompanied by a floral crown, pink Chooda Bangles and Kalire. Mira Rajput captioned the picture as "Down memory lane.. It’s the bittersweet memories that are etched most strongly in one’s heart.

Missing the moment, missing the company, missing the celebration ❤️". Check out the picture below.

Mira Rajput tied the knot with Shahid Kapoor in July 2015. Shahid and Mira are parents to their daughter Misha and their son Zain. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the blockbuster film Kabir Singh and was sharing the screen space with Kiara Advani. Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the film Jersey which is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name.

