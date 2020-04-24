Mirzapur 2 will reportedly see the entry of two new actors into the series, according to a news portal. The Amazon Prime series was one of the most loved series. Fans are especially excited to see what was the storyline after the previous events that occurred in the story.

Mirzapur 2 will see the entry of THESE two actors from Gully Boy and Extraction

Also Read | Ali Fazal Has A 'Game Of Thrones' Reference For Mirzapur 2's Release

According to a news portal, actors, Priyanshu Painyuli and Vijay Varma will be seen joining in for the next season of Mirzapur. Currently, Priyanshu Painyuli is seen in Extraction opposite Chris Hemsworth. Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma too is expected to be seen on the next season for Mirzapur which has gotten fans even more excited after watching his spectacular performance in Bamfaad.

Also Read | 'Mirzapur 2' Gets A Release Date| Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The New Season

Also Read | 'Mirzapur 3' In The Pipeline After Amazon & Makers Green-light The Project. Details Here

The actors have not yet confirmed anything; however, fans have already begun to express their excitement with the news of the arrival of these two actors in the cast of Mirzapur 2. In an interview with a news portal, Priyanshu Painyuli mentioned that he may or may not be seen in Mirzapur and refused to reveal anything further. However, the actor added that he is focused on Extraction as of now as he is impressed with the type of film it has turned out to be. Priyanshu in conclusion also added that there is a ‘surprise package’ in terms of the role, which has gotten fans assuming he may be cast in Mirzapur 2.

Also Read | Ali Fazal Shares 'I Love You Pumpkin' In Morse Code As Fans Wait For 'Mirzapur 2'

According to a source of the news portal, Vijay Varma will be seen in a double role in Mirzapur 2. According to the source of the news portal, the makers of Mirzapur instantly developed a liking for Vijay and decided to cast him after watching his performance in Gully Boy. The makers had also stated that Vijay Varma is the perfect fit for the character they have chosen. Days ago, Amazon Prime’s Instagram account hinted at a possible Season 2 of Mirzapur when asked by Netflix India in the comments.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.