Amazon Prime Video Cuts Costs Of 'Mirzapur', 'Made In Heaven' And 'The Family Man'?

Amid the recent coronavirus outbreak, in addition to the healthcare problems, the world is also facing an economic crisis. Manny top companies have fired employees as they could no longer bear the cost. In a recent development amid all this is that Amazon Prime Video has now gone ahead and cut down the budgets for some high-profile show including Mirzapur, The Family Man and Made In Heaven.

Amazon Prime Video cuts down costs of shows like 'Mirzapur', 'Made In Heaven', 'Family Man'?

Many streaming platforms including OTT platforms Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have reportedly started reconsidering their budgets amid the economic crisis that the world is facing. This crisis is the impact of worldwide lockdown. If recent reports are to be believed, then Netflix and Amazon Prime Video will be cutting down on the commission of their shows in the coming months.

Reportedly, Amazon Prime Video has started slashing the budgets of the top shows on its platform. Amazon’s The Family Man is also one of them. The show had completed the shooting of its second season before the lockdown was enforced. Hence, this means that the entire team of The Family Man will now have to take a pay cut. This also means that they will have a smaller profit margin compared to earlier.

The second season of Mirzapur was already shot. However, the team of Mirzapur will be now taking a pay cut and a smaller profit. Made In Heaven creators, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti will also bear the brunt of this economic crisis. However, the second season of the show is yet to be shot. The makers of Made In heaven do not wish to compromise on the quality of the show. Hence, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti will reportedly be reducing the number of episodes in the new season instead.

They have also been asked to make a considerable amount of cuts in their budgets due to the economic problems. Made In Heaven was allegedly supposed to be shot in various parts of Italy too. Zoya Akhtar recently shared a picture of herself working on the script of Made In Heaven’s new season.

Due to the coronavirus, many theatres have even shut down with no hope on when they will be allowed to re-open. Due to this many film releases have been indefinitely postponed. Many films have also chosen to release on online streaming platforms instead. Amazon Prime Video recently announced a similar list of movies that will be released on their platform instead of theatres and the list including Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo and Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi.

