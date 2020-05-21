Pankaj Tripathi Catches Up On 'Mirzapur' Season 1 In Lockdown, Feels Amazed As Audience

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has been making the most of his time under lockdown by reportedly binge-watching his own show Mirzapur. Tripathi essayed the role of the deadly gangster Kaleen bhaiya aka Akhandanand Tripathi in the Amazon Prime Web series. In an interaction with an agency, the acclaimed actor revealed that the lockdown has made him realise the beauty of binge-watching.

He said that while filming for the series he had only been focused on his own part and even though he knew the storyline and the subplots, he was unaware of the audiences' view. He revealed that he had loved the universe of the show right from the time it was narrated to him for the first time but when he caught up on the series, he realised the beauty of binge-watching and understood why people don't savour and watch one episode at a time. Pankaj Tripathi felt that each episode of the show compels its viewer to watch the next one.

Pankaj, who essays gangster Kaleen bhaiyya in the show, says he is now realising how well the team has done, while watching the show during the lockdown. He also said that he hopes that the second season of Mirzapur is received by the fans in a similar manner.

Pankaj Tripathi has gained many fans following with his works in films as well as in web series. His role as Guruji in Netflix’s Sacred Games and Kaleen Bhaiya /Akhandanand Tripathi in Amazon video’s Mirzapur has earned immense appreciation. He has also appeared in Criminal Justice as Advocate Madhav Mishra on Hotstar. Tripathi was recently seen in a cameo in Netflix’s web film Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth as the lead.

Pankaj Tripathi has an interesting line-up ahead. He will be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. He will appear in '83 with an ensemble cast lead by Ranveer Singh. Tripathi’s upcoming projects also include Gunjan Saxena, Mimi, Ludo, Romeo and Mumbai Saga. The release date of the movies is yet to announced as the industry is on halt amid COVID-19 pandemic.

