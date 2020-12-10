Criminal Justice Season 2 Trailer Out: Pankaj Tripathi Returns To Defend An Alleged Killer

Criminal Justice is a thriller web series that premiere on Hotstar in April 2019. It garnered great reviews from the viewers and a second season was confirmed in February 2020. Titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, the trailer for the next installment is now dropped by the makers.

Criminal Justice season 2 trailer out

DisneyPlus Hotstar VIP has released the Criminal Justice season 2 trailer. It has Pankaj Tripathi returning as Advocate Madhav Mishra to solve a new case, with Anupriya Goenka reprising Nikhat Hussain. Kirti Kulhari will be seen as Anuradha Chandra, a woman who allegedly killed her husband in the new season.

The trailer starts with Anuradha being accused of stabbing and murdering her husband Bikram Chandra. She seems to confess to her crime, but the case is not that simple. As no lawyer would stand with Anuradha, Madhav Mishra is called to defend her. He leaves his wedding and goes on to the case.

As the proceedings move forward, Anuradha stands by her confession of killing her husband, going against Madhav’s advice to deny it, which frustrates him. The alleged murderer seems to have an emotional story behind her. As she tries to commit suicide, Madhav Mishra tries to console her and get her confidence. The trailer hints that there are lies in answers and more truth behind untold stories. It also has Jisshu Sengupta playing a lawyer who probably stands against Anuradha. Check out the trailer below.

Fans reaction to Criminal Justice season 2 trailer

This is going to be another masterpiece @TripathiiPankaj jis bhi series main ho that's is automatically a superhit will love to see him as an Advocate i'm excited already #CriminalJusticeBehindClosedDoors https://t.co/NZrflaMmrA — Mohd Abuzar (@MohdAbuzar4u) December 10, 2020

The storyline to the crackling one liners #CriminalJusticeBehindClosedDoors looks very exciting @Apurvasrani

👏🏾Looking forward..

All the best to the team💪 pic.twitter.com/2PYwkdSwbx — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) December 10, 2020

After a great enthralling story of #CriminalJustice bringing a totally different and brilliant Vikrant Massey, @DisneyplusHSVIP is back with another thrilling hotstar specials ! Looking forward to it #CriminalJusticeBehindClosedDoors https://t.co/QRGoG6x8Vf — Dr. Mukul Kumar (@WhiteCoat_no_48) December 10, 2020

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is directed by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukherjee. The script is penned by Apurva Asrani and is said to shed light on the ordeal of women in prison. The second season of the courtroom drama could have only eight episodes, two less than the first season. Pankaj Tripathi in Criminal Justice earned praises from the audiences and they are eagerly waiting to see him return. The series is scheduled to arrive on Hotstar on December 24, 2020.

