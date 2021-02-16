Miss India Runner-up Manya Singh Started Working When She Was 14, Netizens Raise Eyebrows

Manya Singh broke the glass ceiling when she was crowned as the runner-up of Miss India 2020. Manya's father is an auto-rickshaw driver in Uttar Pradesh. She had to cross several hurdles to get where she is now and is extremely proud of herself. In an interview with the Humans Of Bombay, Manya Singh revealed that she worked at PizzaHut when she was 14 to make her ends meet. This revelation has raised many questions about how she landed the job even while she was a minor.

Also read | Dia Mirza Drops 1st Pics Of Wedding With Vaibhav Rekhi, Calls It 'moment Of Completion'

Also read | Jacqueline Fernandez Excited For 'Roohi', Rajkummar Rao Responds To Actor's Post

Manya Singh Miss India 2020 runner-up started working from 14

In the post, Manya said that she left her village to come to Mumbai to pursue her dreams. When she walked out of the station, she saw a PizzaHut outlet and landed a part-time job and even temporary accommodation there. Manya has also said that she would observe people who would come to eat at the eatery and notice how they would talk and carry themselves. She mopped the floor at the outlet to earn money for her outfits that she would wear at the auditions. She further has said that her father had mortgaged jewellery to pay her fees. She also has revealed that her father supported her dreams and asked her to believe in herself.

This has caused netizens to raise questions on how could a 14-year-old work at PizzaHut. One user has tagged PizzaHut and also asked how a minor can work there whereas another has asked that even though her story is hugely inspiring, is it possible to work at the place at that age. See their reactions below:

Image courtesy- @officialhumansofbombay Instagram

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Manya completed her graduation from Thakur College of Science and Commerce. She also worked on her language and diction which led her to shape her personality. Manya Singh's family consists of her brother and parents.

Miss India 2020

The 57th edition of the contest was, for the first time held online. Manasi Varani hailing from Telangana was crowned as the winner of the contest. She will now represent India at Miss World 2021. The contest is to be conducted in four phases with the last one to be held in 2021.

Also read | Disha Patani's Pool Picture Receives Lots Of Love From Fans, See Here

Also read | Saba Pataudi Shares Unseen Picture Of Young Boy, Netizens Wonder If It's Saif Ali Khan

Image courtesy- @manyasingh993 Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.