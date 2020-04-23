Mithun Chakraborty Is Related To Shammi Kapoor's Family; Read Here How

Mithun Chakraborty has established himself in the Bollywood film industry. He has given the audience some blockbusters including Agneepath, Jallad, Mrigayaa, Housefull 2 and many more. He has made an appearance in Hindi as well as Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali films.

The National award winner was last seen in Hindi's The Tashkent Files, that got released in the year 2019. Reportedly, he is known to feature in an upcoming project by Ram Gopal Varma's Geher. Apart from his charming screen presence and humorous punches, he is known to share some close bonds with his family members and he is often seen spending time with his family members. Many are not aware that the actor is related to the Kapoor Khandaan. Here's how the actor is related to the Kapoors:

Mithun Chakraborty's relation to the Kapoor's family

Mithun Chakraborty shares a very interesting relation to the Kapoor Khandaan. Mithun Chakraborty is married to Yogeeta Bali (who is popularly known as Pinky amongst her friends). Further, Yogeeta Bali is the niece of Geeta Bali, who is related to the Kapoors.

Elaborating further, Geeta Bali is the first wife of one of the prominent actors of Bollywood, which is Shammi Kapoor. Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali have one son together, which is Mahaakshay Chakraborty. Thus, Mithun Chakraborty's and Yogeeta Bali's son Mahaakshay Chakraborty, popular known as ''Mimoh'', and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are related.

