Mithun Chakraborty Falls Ill On Sets Of 'The Kashmir Files'; Shoot Comes To Halt

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who was recently shooting for Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, fell sick on the sets of the movie and the shooting came to a halt, according to The Quint. It is reported that the actor’s health condition deteriorated due to a stomach infection. The film was being shot in Mussoorie and the Disco Dancer star despite not feeling well continued his shoot for his scenes. Director Vivek Agnihotri released a statement and informed about his health condition.

Mithun Chakraborty continued to shoot despite falling ill

Vivek said that the cast and crew were shooting for a big action sequence where the plot revolves around Mithun Chakraborty’s character. He continued that the actor suddenly suffered from a bout of infection and it was very bad. Vivek added that even though his condition was bad, the actor went out for some time and finished the entire shoot. He expressed his amusement as he said that no normal person couldn’t imagine anybody shooting in such a condition and that is the reason that he has been a superstar. Vivek said that Mithun had told him that he hasn’t fallen sick in the past many years and that he hasn’t seen anyone in the new generation working so dedicatedly.

Complimenting the actor, he further said that Mithun is one of the most hardworking and professional actors he has come across. He said that the superstar used to charge the entire crew with his contagious energy in the morning shoot, and he also made sure that everyone was working at a fast speed. Vivek concluded that actors like Mithun Chakraborty were assets to any unit and any movie.

After the success of The Tashkent Files, Vivek Agnihotri is all set to let the world know about the plight of Kashmiri Pandits refugees. It tells the horrifying story of the 1990s’ exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. The movie also features Anupam Kher and Puneet Issar in essential roles alongside Mithun Chakraborty. The Kashmir Files is scheduled to release next year. According to Bollywood Life, Puneet Issar replaced Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh as the director received a video where Yograj was seen disrespecting women and was created a hateful decisive narrative.

Image Source: A still from Golmaal

