Anupam Kher Announces The Winners Of His Latest 'Caption The Pic' Competition

On January 5, 2021, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and announced the winners of his recent caption competition. On the same day, the veteran actor had shared a picture of himself and a cover picture of his book titled Your Best Day is Today. He had asked his fans and followers to come up with some interesting captions for the image and had written, “I like this pic! I will send an autographed copy of my latest book ‘#YourBestDayIsToday’ to the person whose caption for this pic I like the most! Here is my caption!! ‘Never underestimate the power of thought; it is the greatest path of discovery’. Hindi/English. Any Language!”.
Anupam announced the winning entries on the same day as he posted the screenshots of the winners’ captions in his latest Insta post. While sharing the winner’s names, Anupam wrote, “I am so overwhelmed with your response for the captions of the pic. Almost all captions were brilliant. Originally I was to choose one winner but now there are nine. Will be sending you the copy of my book ‘#YourBestDayIsToday’. Thanks to all for participating. Love!!”.
