Anupam Kher Announces The Winners Of His Latest 'Caption The Pic' Competition

On January 5, 2021, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and announced the winners of his recent caption competition. On the same day, the veteran actor had shared a picture of himself and a cover picture of his book titled Your Best Day is Today. He had asked his fans and followers to come up with some interesting captions for the image and had written, “I like this pic! I will send an autographed copy of my latest book ‘#YourBestDayIsToday’ to the person whose caption for this pic I like the most! Here is my caption!! ‘Never underestimate the power of thought; it is the greatest path of discovery’. Hindi/English. Any Language!”.

Anupam Kher announces the winners

Anupam announced the winning entries on the same day as he posted the screenshots of the winners’ captions in his latest Insta post. While sharing the winner’s names, Anupam wrote, “I am so overwhelmed with your response for the captions of the pic. Almost all captions were brilliant. Originally I was to choose one winner but now there are nine. Will be sending you the copy of my book ‘#YourBestDayIsToday’. Thanks to all for participating. Love!!”.

List of ‘Caption the Pic’ Winners who will get Anupam Kher's book

“(To self)… Chalte raho dost tum, mudke na ab dekho… waqt beet chuka hai jo… usase jitna ho sake seekho… (Continue to walk looking ahead, don’t turn around to see what’s left behind… Time has passed already, so learn as much as you can from it)”

“Everyone you meet in your journey will know something you don’t so keep learning and then everyday will surely be your best day”.

“If you forgot to dream yesterday… start right away”.

“You must look within for value but must look beyond for perspective”.

छोटी सी जिंदगी है , उसके अंदाज में खुश रहो । जो चेहरा पास ना हो , उसकी आवाज़ में खुश रहो । कोई अगर रुठा हो आपसे , उसके अंदाज में खुश रहो । जो लौट के नहीं आने वाला , उनकी याद में खुश रहो । कल किसने देखा है , अपने आज में खुश रहो। (Life is short, celebrate it. Whose face is not close, be happy with his voice. If someone's upset with you, make peace with it. If someone doesn't come back to you, be happy with his memories. No one has seen the future, be happy with the present)

“Visualise your life exactly the way u wish to live it and start living it as if u already got it”.

“Trust the timing of your life”.

“Measure not a man’s age by wrinkles on his face but by the words that he says. Older is wiser”.

“I looked to the horizon and found my conscience mirrored in the clouds”.

“Your thoughts shape your vision. You see what you choose to see”.

Image Source: Anupam Kher's Instagram

