Recap 2020: SSR, Nawaz, Rajkummar Rao And Other Top Male Performances Of 2020

The year 2020 saw fewer Bollywood releases, but the performances in those films have made an impact. Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara taught viewers the importance of living every moment to the fullest, a message that became especially poignant as a result of a tragedy. Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium enthralled and entertained his audience as a good-hearted simpleton one last time. Rajkummar Rao in Ludo, on the other hand, showed that he can play a character that has parables of dark comedy rolling out of his tongue effortlessly. This article enlists the best actors of 2020 and the characters that they played in the films that released this year.

1) Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Dil Bechara'

Source: A Still from Dil Bechara

The list of best male actors of 2020 had to start with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who starred as Manny in Mukesh Chhabra's debut directorial, Dil Bechara. Sushant Singh Rajput's performance as the happy-go-lucky Rajkumar Imannuel Jr. (Manny) was described as the kind that commands the attention of the viewer. His character has been described as happy-go-lucky, life-loving and adventurous. As per many movie watchers and reviewers, it was the moments of silence when Sushant's Manny spoke volumes and many claimed that they saw their favourite actor come alive while essaying the character of ever-so-curious Manny who even possessed a devil-may-care attitude. Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The film has a rating of 7.9 on IMDb.

2) Irrfan Khan in 'Angrezi Medium'

Source: A still from Angrezi Medium

Irrfan Khan's last performance as an actor is also considered to be one of the best performances of this year. As per reviewers and moviegoers alike, Irrfan's Champak Bansal, a simpleton from Chandni Chowk, shows an emotional range few had this year. Champak is emotional at one point and frightened the next. Within a matter of seconds, Champak becomes this zany soul that lights up the screen. The film, which has an IMDb rating of 7.3, is also available on Disney+ Hotstar.

3) Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan'

Source: A Still from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

The third addition to this list is yet another performance by one of the best actors of 2020, Ayushmann Khurrana. Ayushmann Khurrana and Panchayat star Jitendra Kumar, as per reviews and moviegoers, have managed to make people believe that the two are so deeply in love with each other that taking on the world and its biases/prejudices will come easily to them. The critically-acclaimed film is available for viewing on Amazon Prime Video.

4) Vidyut Jammwal in 'Khuda Haafiz'

Source: A Still from Khuda Hafiz

Vidyut Jammwal, owing to his performances in films like Commando 3 and Khuda Haafiz, could also be considered as one of the best male actors of 2020. In the film, Jammwal plays the character of Sameer Chowdhary, through which, Jammwal, as per reviewers, gets to show an emotional range like he rarely has in the past. The film also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi. Khuda Haafiz, a Faruk Kabir directorial, is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

5) Kartik Aryan in 'Love Aaj Kal'

Source: A Still from Love Aaj Kal

The 2020 version of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal saw Kartik Aaryan tap into new previously unexplored nuances of himself and exhibit never-before-seen mannerisms by him as an actor. Albeit the film in itself opened to mixed reviews, Aarayn's performance as the character from the timeline of the past and that of the present was appreciated for exhibiting new facets of the actor. The film also stars Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role. Love Aaj Kal is available for streaming on Netflix and JioCinema.

6) Saif Ali Khan in 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Source: A still from Jawaani Jaaneman

Saif Ali Khan's first outing for the year, Jawaani Jaaneman, is helmed by Nitin Kakkar. As per many, the performance that the Chef actor delivers seems sincere and comes from a genuine place. As per many critics, the fact that he himself is a father to a daughter in real life that is more or less of the same age as that of his on-screen offspring also proves to be a guiding factor. The film is now available for streaming on Amazon prime Video.

7) Vikrant Massey in 'Ginny Weds Sunny'

Source: A Still from Ginny Weds Sunny

After playing a slew of dark characters in presentations like Criminal Justice and A Death In The Gunj, many viewers said that it was a relief to see Massey as the light-hearted character, Sunny. Massey has been hailed for being able to lift the film effectively on his shoulders alongside his co-star Yami Gautam. Ginny Weds Sunny is a Netflix original film. The feature presentation is directed by Puneet Khanna

8) Bobby Deol in 'Class of 83'

Source: A Still from Class Of 83

Another Netflix feature presentation saw Bobby Deol essaying a serious character after a break of many years. Bobby Deol plays the character of Vijay Singh (A character with who he shares his birth name) in Class of 83. Bobby Deol's act as Singh has been described as a to-the-point performance and the kind that shows the growth that the actor has had during his long hiatus. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

9) Rajkummar Rao in 'Ludo'

Source: A Still from Ludo

Rajkummar Rao features in one of the story arcs that are a part of Anurag Basu's Netflix original film, Ludo. In the film, Rajkummar Rao plays Kabir Sagar, a zany character that is a devotee of Mithun Chakraborty. The actor, who is known for getting into the skin of his characters, has made Kabir relatable as per moviegoers and reviewers, some of which have deemed him to be the best part of the film. The Netflix Original film has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb.

10) Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Serious Men'

Source: A Still from Serious Men

Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars as Ayyan Mani in Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men. The actor's performance in the film has been described as sunny, sardonic, insightful and audacious. This is the first book-to-screen adaptation for Sudhir Mishra. Serious Men is available for streaming on Netflix.

