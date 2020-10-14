Mithun Chakraborty's Elephant Corridor Resort In Nilgiris To Be Demolished? See Here

Veteran Bollywood actor and former Rajya Sabha MP, Mithun Chakraborty is one of the owners of resorts in the Nilgiris district. His property was under legal battle for several years now. According to a report by News 18, the veteran actor will be losing his Nilgiris Elephant Corridor Resort as the court has directed the demolition of all resorts and construction in the reserve forest area. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Mithun Chakraborty's Nilgiris Elephant Corridor Resort to be demolished

According to the report, the Supreme Court upheld a Madras High Court’s 2011 order on Wednesday. It directed the demolition of all resorts and construction sites in the Mudumalai reserve forest area in the Nilgiris district. Mithun Chakraborty also owns one of the resorts in the area. The report further mentioned that the order by the top court bench also upheld another the declaration by Madras High Court. The declaration is that the Tamil Nadu government is fully empowered to notify the area as an elephant corridor.

A three-member committee which will be headed by a retired judge will be listening to the objections filed by the resort owners. The report also shared that Mithun Chakraborty is one of the 32 private land and resort owners. They had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the decision of Madras High Court in 2011. In a January hearing regarding the case, the Supreme Court had mentioned that the elephant is a big and powerful animal but is also a fragile one and we are dealing with a fragile ecosystem.

Last year the Supreme Court had issued an order to seal the resorts in the Nilgiris. The order was issued after a district collector had submitted a report on the illegal construction activities which were done in the sensitive elephant corridor. The collector was then told to check the documents of the resorts in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve buffer zone and if some resorts were found lacking them the court had directed to seal them.

Mithun Chakraborty had filed a plea which opposed the order in Supreme Court. In his plea, Mithun Chakraborty had said that his resort is a part of the eco-tourism in the region. He had also argued that his resort is a source of employment for many in the tribal area and its people living nearby. The 2011 Madras High Court ruling had come after a petition which was filed in 1996 by A Rangarajan.

