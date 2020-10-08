Filmmaker Bharathiraja Lashes Out At 'Irandam Kuththu' Makers, Issues Official Statement

Makers of Irandam Kuththu recently dropped the teaser of the film. Irandam Kuththu is an upcoming adult-horror comedy which is the sequel to Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu that released last year. Ever since its launch, Irandam Kuththu trailer is doing the rounds on social media for its bold content. After the Irandam Kuththu teaser release, veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja has slammed the makers of Irandam Kuththu for its 'explicit' and 'cringy' content. Here is a look at what Bharathiraja had to say about it.

Bharathiraja slams Irandam Kuththu's controversial teaser

Bharathiraja took to his official Twitter handle and slammed the makers of Irandam Kuththu. He released an official statement to condemn the Irandam Kuththu teaser for its explicit content. In his two page-long statement, Bharathiraja mentioned several points to slam the teaser and Irandam Kuththu’s controversial reception by the audience. In his official statement, Bharathiraja put forward some achievements achieved by the film and lashed out at the poster of Irandam Kuththu. He further added that cinema can never be a place for explicit content and said that he wants to maintain dignity in the house of the audiences.

Talking about Irandam Kuththu, Bharathiraja said he enjoys any film that has a good storyline, but he could not watch the Irandam Kuththu teaser without cringing. In his statement, he questioned how many good families would have cringed while watching the Irandam Kuththu teaser? Bharathiraja mentioned that freedom of speech is being misused and he strongly condemns the teaser. He also asked the government and censor board to take action on this film while saying he would not want such film in Kollywood. Here is a look at Bharathiraja’s statement.

Bharathiraja's Twitter

Irandam Kuththu trailer

As the teaser of Irandam Kuththu was released, Irandam Kuththu trailer topic went viral on social media. The recently launched teaser contains various explicit and bold adult and comedy scenes. Irandam Kuththu’s controversial teaser has surely caused a stir in the entertainment industry. Irandam Kuththu cast includes Santhosh P. Jayakumar in the lead role with Chaams, Motta Rajendran, Daniel Annie Pope among others in key roles. The Irandam Kuththu teaser has around 7,50,000 views on Youtube.

See Irandam Kuththu's controversial teaser HERE

Image Credits: A still from the teaser and Bharathiraja's Twitter

