Mukesh Khanna Shares Not Having Taken A 'brahmacharya' Pledge Like Bhishma Pitamah

Actor Mukesh Khanna is known to speak his mind. In a recent interview with a Youtube channel 'On The Talks', Mukesh Khanna talked about his marriage. Here is a look at what he had to say about it.

Mukesh Khanna talks about his marriage

At the start of the video, Mukesh Khanna said that because he speaks his mind, there have been several controversies associated with him and now he wants to end one such controversy about his marriage plans.The 62-year-old actor said that this question of when he is getting married was the favourite question of every journalist at one point of time.

Addressing the controversy surrounding his marriage, Mukesh Khanna said, “Let me tell you that I am not against marriage. A lot of people said that Mukesh Khanna has taken a pledge like Bhisma Pitamah that he is not going to marry. I am not so great and nobody can be Bhishma Pitamah.” Talking about why he is not married, Mukesh Khanna mentioned, “I have not taken any pledge like Bhishma Pitamah but let me also tell you that no one would respect the institution of marriage more than me.” He further shared that, “marriage is written in destiny, affairs aren’t. If it is meant to be it will be”

Mukesh Khanna further went on to explain his opinion on the institution of marriage. He said that marriage is the union of two souls and is made in heaven. Their lives change while living together with each other, he added. Mukesh Khanna also revealed that he is against the practice of dowry.

Mukesh Khanna in Mahabharat

Mukesh Khanna is best known for his role of Bhishma Pitamah in B. R. Chopra’s Mahabharat. In his interview, he also talked about the character and said that he respects Bhishma Pitamah’s values.

