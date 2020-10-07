EXCLUSIVE: 'Cargo' Director Arati Kadav Talks About OTT Vs Theatres, Read

During the lockdown, a lot of movies have released on the OTT platforms. Recently, an Indian sci-fi movie Cargo starring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi also released on the streaming service Netflix. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Cargo director Arati Kadav talked about how OTT releases are helping mid-budget films like Cargo. Here is a look at what she had to say about it.

Cargo director Arati Kadav on OTT vs theatre

Cargo director Arati Kadav voiced her views on the OTT vs theatre debate. Arati Kadav said, “In theatres, independent films don't get a proper release. They will have morning shows and when the shows are bad you are already in the backfoot position with independent films like people also don’t go to theatres to watch when it releases on the OTT platforms.”

Arati Kadav further talked about how OTT releases help mid-budget films. Sharing her experience of Cargo and mid-budget films, she added, “Here at least it came on Netflix and it came with a bang. So I think it helps for mid-budget films. In future also a lot of mid-budget films will probably directly come to OTT and probably not go to theatres. Which is not good. We want all the mediums to survive. We are all film students so the theatrical experience is also different in general but Netflix provides you with a reach which theatres doesn’t provide.”

Cargo Trivia

Arati Kadav also highlighted the wide reach of Netflix and other OTT platforms and how it helped her movie Cargo. She mentioned, “Actually, we were making Cargo and optimizing it for a theatrical experience like Dolby atmos. A lot of people think like Dolby atmos is a very transporting kind of experience. But on TV you are always worried like at certain phase people might not get into it and stuff like that So I was worried about it. What really surprised me was the wide reach of Netflix. Especially the pockets in College. Like I had people from BITS Pilani movie club calling me.”

Making of Cargo

Arati Kadav's movies

Arati Kadav’s Cargo released on Netflix on September 9, 2020. The movie has been trending on the streaming service since then. The movie starring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi is based in spaceship Pushpak 634A. Cargo director Arati Kadav is known to be an avid sci-fi genre lover. She has made 5-6 short films before Cargo. Her previous sci-fi short film Time Machine had also earned her praises from critics and audiences alike.

