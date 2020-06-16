Mithun Chakraborty Won't Celebrate Birthday Owing To Sushant's Demise, COVID-19 Pandemic

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left the entire nation appalled. Many fans, admirers and close ones are coming forward to give their regards to the actor's family and to share condolences. Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has also been affected by the actor's demise. It is Mithun Chakraborty's birthday on June 16 but the actor has refused to celebrate it, keeping in mind the tragic demise of Sushant and the pandemic.

Mithun Chakraborty turns 68 years old on June 16, 2020, and the veteran actor has revealed to an entertainment portal that he is going to skip his birthday celebrations this year. Mithun Chakraborty decided to cancel his birthday plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the untimely demise of our Sushant Singh Rajput. Mithun's son Namashi recently came forward and said in an interview with an outlet that his dad and he will be having no celebration. He also notified that this was in response to the coronavirus pandemic and also due to Sushant's demise. Namashi urged people to keep safe and healthy amidst everything that has happened.

Build an environment that helps people open up, says Namashi

Namashi also mentioned that everyone should take time out and talk to their families and therapist if they feel depressed or just sad. He pointed out that it is important to talk and that no one should feel like they are alone. Namashi also added how sometimes people closest to one go through problems like this and many might not be aware of it. Namashi advised his fans that they need to form a habit of listening and should create an environment that helps other people to open up.

Namashi will soon be seen in 'Bad Boy'

Namashi Chakraborty will soon be seen in Bad Boy. The movie will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and is written by Mohit Suri. This will be Namashi's debut film and he will be seen next to Amrin Qureshi, who will also make her debut. The movie will be a romantic-comedy and will reportedly release in Diwali 2020.

Promo Pic Credit: Namashi and Mithun Chakraborty's Instagram

