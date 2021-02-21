Mammootty Was Almost Replaced By Mohanlal In Kadha Parayumbol! Did You Know?

Directed by M.Mohanan and written by Sreenivasan, Kadha Parayumbol, the comedy-drama film released in 2007. Starring Sreenivasan and Meena, the movie had an extended cameo by Mammootty. A fun fact about the movie is that Producer Mukesh initially suggested Mohanlal for the role of Ashokraj, which was played by Mammootty, according to IMBD.

The narrative of the movie revolves around the story of a poor barber who was once friends with the present-day superstar. The superstar comes back to the village for a film's shooting and while all the villagers were happy to see a movie star, the barber fears that his old friend has forgotten him. The commercial success of the movie led to several remakes of the movie in different languages.

Fun Fact about Kadha Parayumbol

According to IMDb, Mohanlal Vishwanathan was initially in the mind of Producer Mukesh to play the role of Ashokraj. But, the role eventually went to Mammootty. Mammootty did not disappoint the makers of the film as he received a positive response for his role in the movie. Mohanlal and Mammootty are considered as superstars of Mollywood.

General Kadha Parayumbol Trivia

Pic Credit: Still From Kadha Parayumbol.

Release date: 14th of December, 2007.

Place: Kerala.

Language: Malayalam.

Cast: Sreenivasan, Meena, Mammootty, Innocent, and Mukesh.

Director: M. Mohanan.

Writer: Sreenivasan.

Soundtracks: Maambulli and Vethyasthanam.

Remakes: Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Remakes of Kadha Parayumbol

Kadha Parayumbol had remakes in several languages such as Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. In the Telugu version, Jagapathi Babu played Sreenivasan's role and in the Tamil version, Sreenivasan's role was played by Pasupathi. Rajnikanth played Mammootty's role in both Tamil as well as Telugu remake of the movie. Both the versions failed to impact the box office as they strayed from the original narrative and added extra plots to the movie.

Pic Credit: Still From Billu

The Hindi version of Kadha Parayumbol was named Billu directed by Priyadarshan, starring Irrfan Khan alongside Lara Dutta. The movie had three item numbers by Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra. The film failed to get huge numbers on the box office in Bollywood.

More about Mammootty's movies

Pic Credit: Mammootty Instagram

Mammootty's movies such as 1921, Thalapathi, and Azhagan were mega-hits at the box office. Even after delivering several flops in his career, Mammootty is a well-respected actor in the industry. The 69-year-old actor's upcoming release One, directed by Santhosh Vishwanath is ready to be released in early 2021.

