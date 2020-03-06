Parineeti Chopra's Transformation From 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl' To 'Jabariya Jodi'

Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest actors from the new generation. After doing movies like Golmaal Again and Meri Pyari Bindu she has successfully created a unique place of her own in the industry. Along with being a versatile actor and an over-achiever in her career, she is also an internet and social media sensation today, with around 24.8 million followers. Here is a comparison between Parineeti Chopra’s first big break and the latest movie. Read ahead to know more-

Parineeti Chopra’s first big break vs latest film

Parineeti Chopra was earlier working with Yash Raj Films when she decided to become an actor. She signed for a three-film deal with the YRF films. She stepped into the Bollywood industry with Maneesh Sharma’s romantic-comedy drama Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011), in a supporting role with Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

Even after playing a supporting role, the audience loved Parineeti. The film earned her several awards, in a supporting role, including the Filmfare Award, the Screen Award, the Producers Guild Film Award and the IIFA Award for Best Debut. The actor also received nominations in the supporting actress category, including Filmfare, and won the Producers Guild and IIFA Awards in the same category. The film reportedly made ₹50 crores world-wide.

A year later, Parineeti finally got her big break and rose to fame with Habib Faisal’s intense romantic drama, Ishaqzaade (2012), alongside debutant Arjun Kapoor. The film was Parineeti Chopra’s first film in a lead role. To everyone's surprise, she was seen in a completely new avatar in the film. From the sweet and chubby girl, she turned to Bollywood's babe in just a year. The film reportedly made ₹63 crores world-wide.

Ishaqzaade became critical as well as a commercial success. The movie gained Parineeti many awards and performed exceptionally well at the box-office. Parineeti Chopra was praised a lot for her bold performance in the film. Her role demanded a lot more dedication and finess than the bubbly character she essayed in her debut film. However, Parineeti Chopra had managed to play the rustic character with great conviction. Plus, the audieance adored her brewing chemistry with Arjun Kapoor.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Prashant Singh’s action-comedy drama, Jabariya Jodi (2019), alongside Siddharth Malhotra. The plot of the film revolves around a thug, who helps kidnap grooms in order to avoid paying out dowries for their upcoming marriage. The movie did average at the box-office and could not manage to impress many. However, even after completing years in the industry, Parineeti never fails to keep the audience hooked to the seat with her brilliant performance. Her confident and lean avatar for this film did not go unnoticed by the fans. The film reportedly made ₹26 crores world-wide.

