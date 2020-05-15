Mohit Raina Reveals He Lost Opportunity Of Working With Irrfan Khan

URI: The Surgical Strike actor Mohit Raina reportedly told a news wire that he was supposed to work with the late actor Irrfan Khan on an upcoming movie. Mohit Raina is currently a part of the Netflix film Mrs Serial Killer that was released on May 1, 2020. He is also known for his role in the digital show Kaafir alongside actor Dia Mirza.

Mohit Raina and Irrfan Khan’s project

It has been reported that the project would be helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj. However, actor Irrfan Khan had to opt-out of the film due to his illness. Mohit Raina reportedly revealed that the film was offered to late actor Irrfan before the latter was diagnosed with his illness.

As per the report, Mohit Raina also recalled being excited about the project. He also revealed why the feature film was put on hold. Mohit Raina revealed that Vishal Bhardwaj was eager to work with Irrfan Khan and hence he decided to put the film on hold.

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and hence, Vishal Bhardwaj decided to hold off on the project. Mohit Raina stated that he was looking forward to working with Irrfan Khan on the project, but unfortunately, it didn't happen. He also stated that he was quite sure that once things were fine, Irrfan Khan would return to the project and it will be revived.

Mohit Raina talks about Irrfan Khan’s demise

Irrfan Khan, 54, succumbed to a colon infection on April 29, 2020, after battling neuroendocrine tumour for almost two years. He was first diagnosed with the illness in 2018. Irrfan Khan was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he breathed last.

While expressing his grief over the demise of the actor, Mohit Raina stated that his demise is a huge loss for everyone. He further stated that Irrfan Khan will always be remembered as someone who never fits in a box. He stated that the loss of such a great artist and a great person is painful. He recalled meeting Irrfan Khan a couple of times and even interacting with him on a few occasions.

