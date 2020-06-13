MS Dhoni 'hotter' Than Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh: Bollywood Actor Disha Patani

Bollywood actor Disha Patani celebrated her 28th birthday on Saturday. The actor is popularly known for her role in the movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which she played the role of former Indian cricket captain's first lover, starring alongside actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In a throwback interview to promote the film, the 28-year-old had spoken on MS Dhoni, finding the 2011 World Cup winning captain amazing.

Disha Patani rates MS Dhoni hotter than Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was released back in 2016. During an interview with Bollywood Hungama during the course of promotion of the biopic, Disha Patani was asked by the interviewer to rate some of the Indian cricketers based on their 'hotness quotient'. Players like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were mentioned to the actress. Much to the surprise of her fans, Disha Patani rated Dhoni 10/10, while the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja received an 8 rating. Indian skipper Virat Kohli received a great score of 9 from the actor.

Disha Patani snubs MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli for Jasprit Bumrah

Disha Patani was also asked about her perfect date with an Indian cricketer. In no time, she mentioned the now married Virat Kohli as the ideal cricketer she would go on a date with. Patani is thought to be an avid cricket lover, which was visible in another of her several interviews. She was asked about the biggest match-winner in Indian cricket. And she didn't disappoint with her witty response, snubbing the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli and picking Jasprit Bumrah instead.

During the promotional interview for her movie Malang earlier this year, Disha Patani claimed that Jasprit Bumrah was one of the finest cricketers that the country has. She also hoped of a magical performance from the bowler against New Zealand on February 2, which India did win by seven runs. Bumrah picked three wickets in that match while conceding 12 runs in four overs.

Disha Patani is said to feature in several movies this year. The Malang actress has been roped in for Ek Villain 2 and Radhe. But the shooting of the two projects have been on a halt due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

