If You Loved 'Holidate', Here Are Other Christmassy Rom-com Movies To Watch Next

As the snowy holidays near, Netflix has treated its users with a Christmas movie titled Holidate. It is a romantic-comedy film starring Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Jake Manley, Jessica Capshaw, Andrew Bachelor, Frances Fisher, Manish Dayal and Kristin Chenoweth.

Holidate plot revolves around two strangers who hate holidays and to save themselves from embarrassment decide to be each other’s platonic partners for a year. But they start developing real feelings for each other along the way. What unfolds further is something one will have to watch the movie to learn. If one likes Christmas-themed movies, here is a watchlist of movies with a similar plotline.

Here is a watchlist of movies based on the Christmas theme

1. Christmas Inheritance

This movie revolves around a wealthy socialite who wishes to inherit her father’s company and fortune. But she first has to visit her father’s small town where she learns the values like hard work and kindness. The film is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 5.7.

2. A Christmas Prince

This movie brings in a royal set up as a journalist is sent to a foreign country to cover the coronation of the prince of the country. He takes the throne after his father, the king, dies. The story that unfolds makes it a perfect Christmas movie. The film is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 5.8.

3. Christmas Wedding Planner

This movie’s plot is about a wedding planner who is extremely excited to plan out her cousin’s lavish wedding. But a handsome private investigator ruins her plans. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 4.3.

4. A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

This movie revolves around an aspiring singer who wants to make it big in the music industry. But her evil step-mother and step-sisters do not wish to see her successful. As she resorts to working somewhere else, she falls in love with a guy who poses as Santa. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 3.0.

5. The Knight Before Christmas

A knight from the medieval era gets teleported to the modern-day. Here, he falls in love with a high-school teacher who is disillusioned with the idea of love. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 5.5. This is one of the movies like Holidate that will give one Christmassy feels.

6. Let It Snow

This movie revolves around a group of teenagers living in a small town that was severely hit by a storm. The movie revolves around how they deal with relationships amid the difficulties. The movie was also widely appreciated for its accurate representation of the LGBTQ+ community. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 5.8.

7. Four Christmases

This movie tells the tale of a couple who is dating and is forced to spend their first Christmas apart. Instead, they have to spend Christmas by visiting each of their divorced parents. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 5.7.

8. Holiday Rush

This movie revolves around a popular DJ who ends up losing his job right before Christmas. He has four children who are spoilt brats and are forced to cut their expenses and lavish lifestyle. How he makes their ends meet and also finds love is absolutely adorable to watch. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 4.8.

