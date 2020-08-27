Saina Nehwal Congratulates Virat Kohli On Twitter After Anushka Sharma Announces Pregnancy

On Thursday, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli announced that he and wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," they wrote on social media. Fans, athletes and celebrities came together to congratulate the couple on social media. Both of them shared the same photo of Anushka Sharma flaunting her baby bump while Kohli stood behind her.

Also read | Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announce pregnancy, celebs extend congratulatory wishes: Anushka Sharma pregnant

Saina Nehwal wishes Virat Kohli after he and Anushka Sharma speak announce pregnancy

Congratulations ðŸ¥³ðŸ‘¶ðŸ» ....You two deserve every bit of happiness this baby is going to bring you. Good luck ðŸ‘ — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) August 27, 2020

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal was among athletes who congratulated Virushka on Twitter. She replied to Kohli's tweet, wishing them luck. "Congratulations ....You two deserve every bit of happiness this baby is going to bring you. Good luck," wrote the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist.

Nehwal is currently training at a private facility in Hyderabad for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics next year. The 30-year-old badminton star is training with her husband Parupalli Kashyap and is expected to soon join the national badminton camp at the SAI Pullela Gopichand Academy. However, recent reports state that Nehwal is refraining from attending the national camp as Kashyap was omitted from the Olympic-hopefuls.

Also read | Virat Kohli congratulated by cricketers, other sports stars on nearing fatherhood: Anushka Sharma baby

Anushka Sharma pregnant: Other celebrities, players congratulate Virushka

Along with Nehwal, six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza also commented on Kohli's Instagram post. “Congratulations you two,” she commented while adding two heart emojis. Indian cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Harbhajan Singh, Krunal Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal also commented on Kohli's Instagram account. Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen and Faf du Plessis also congratulated the married couple, who tied the knot in 2017.

Also read | Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's wedding moments compiled as they gear up to welcome a baby

Apart from sports stars, actress Alia Bhatt was one of the first people to wish Kohli and Anushka. Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and south actor Samantha Akkineni also commented on Virushka's Instagram post. Kajal Aggarwal, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Sanya Malhotra and comedian-actress Mallika Dua also sent love to the soon-to-be parents.

Also read | Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announce pregnancy; first baby arriving in January 2021

The Indian captain is currently in the UAE, preparing to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the IPL 2020. After the IPL wraps up in November, the Indian team is scheduled to fly to Australia for a tour. As per the tour's schedule, Kohli will be in Australia at the time of birth. Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, last appeared in movie Zero back in December 2018.

(Image credits: Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal Instagram)