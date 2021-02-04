Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Enjoys A Box Of Nutties, Says 'reliving My Childhood'

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday night, February 03, 2021, to share a picture of her enjoying sweets. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. Fans are sure to relate and go gaga over Kareena’s this post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her favourite childhood chocolate and how much she enjoyed them. The actor took to a pic of a box of nutties. Along with the picture, Kareena also shared many emojis such as candy cane, chocolate, hearts and much more. She also wrote, “Reviving my childhood. Ufffffff-Yuuummm”. In the picture, one can also get a glimpse of her lovely looking house. One can notice her royal blue couches, glass door with wooden frame and more. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from this picture, the actor goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and more giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Earlier to the post, Kareena Kapoor went on to make heads turn with her latest kaftan and pout picture on Instagram. The actor shared two pictures where she showed off her no-makeup look with a printed blue kaftan, showing the difference between Instagram vs reality.

The actor also completed her look by sporting black sunglasses. Along with the post, she wrote, "PS: Kaftan and pouts continue no matter what the scene is". Fans were all gaga over this post and commented on all things nice, one user wrote, "In Poo’s style *I love it*," while the other said, "Lovely".

Saif-Kareena to become parents

'Saifeena,' meanwhile, is all set to soon welcome their second child. In August this year, the couple who tied the knot in 2012 made an announcement. They have a son who was born in 2016, named Taimur. The couple has moved into a new house before they became parents for the second time. The Heroine actor had recently shared a picture of her new home in Mumbai, which is reportedly said to have spanned four floors for the soon-to-be four-member family.

Image source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram (@therealkareenakapoor)

