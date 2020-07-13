Mom-to-be Natasa Stankovic Flaunts Baby Bump & Gleaming Diamond Ring In Her Latest Selfies

It seems like Natasa Stankovic is quite consistent with her selfie game. Recently, Natasa shared two selfies where she was seen flaunting her baby bump. The radiating facial glow and her natural curls made her look even more gorgeous.

Natasa Stankovic was seen sporting a black tank-top and kept it minimal with her makeup. Not to miss her diamond ring that looked beautiful in the picture. Fans in huge numbers complimented Natasa on her post and also asked her when she is announcing the good news. Take a look at Natasa Stankovic’s Instagram post.

Also Read| Hardik Pandya Gets Roses For His 'rose' Natasa Stankovic; Mom-to-be Has Sweetest Reaction

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic seem to be enjoying their ‘expectant’ phase as they gear up to welcome their first baby. Hardik made it special for the actor recently by bringing beautiful roses for the mother-to-be. Natasa was super impressed and also shared the pictures on Instagram.

Also Read| Hardik Pandya Has Question For Natasa Stankovic In New Pic, To-be-mom Has Sweet Answer

In one of them, she is seen admiring the flowers and in another, the couple was flanked by the flowers, as they looked into each other’s eyes. Natasa was bowled by his ‘inswinger’ and wrote in her caption, “You will forever be my always”. Take a look at her post.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Showers Love On Natasa Stankovic In Throwback Picture; See Pics

Hardik Pandya's question for his bubs

A few days ago, another selfie of Natasa with Hardik from the car surfaced online. The cricketer asked the mom-to-be what the secret of her glow was. She then responded that it was the pre-motherhood phase and his love. Hardik has been pampering his ladylove by learning cooking and surprising her with flowers.

While staying at home, Natasa Stankovics is entertaining her fans with several beautiful selfies. She is quite active on her social media and is seen posting pictures of her enjoying time with her pet or having a cup of tea. She is also seen posting some throwback pictures of her old photoshoots. In the recent past, she also shared a boomerang where she was seen donning a no-makeup look and a bandana. She also posted a beautiful caption with the post. Natasa wrote, "Happiness is a choice. Life isn’t always happy. We have to have contrast to grow and realize our potential... and step into our best self. ❣️"

Also Read| Mom-to-be Natasa Stankovic strikes pose with 'mom-in-law' as they step out; netizens react

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.