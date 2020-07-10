Mom-to-be Natasa Stankovic strikes pose with 'mom-in-law' as they step out, netizens react

The Pandya brothers are popular names not just in the country but even abroad. Not just as teammates for Team India and Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians, the duo is known for exploits as all-rounders on the field, apart from their off-field camaraderie. Now, even the ladies of the family are showcasing their strong bond.

Recently, Hardik’s partner, actor Natasa Stankovic and his mother Nalini Pandya stepped out together. The duo struck a pose together as they clicked a selfie. The Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9 star showered love on Nalini with love filled emojis.

Here’s the post

Netizens also sent their love to the ladies and many of them shared that they were excited for the new arrival in their home.

As a paparazzi shared the same pic calling Nalini Pandya as Natasa's ‘mother-in-law’, some of them corrected that perhaps it was right yet and that it was later.

There has been mystery surrounding the marital status of Hardik-Natasa ever since they announced they were expecting their child. One of the photos in the announcement post featured them performing rituals that seemed to be a marriage ceremony. However, the duo have remained tight-lipped over it.

Few days ago, another selfie of Natasa with Hardik from the car had surfaced and the cricketer had asked the mom-to-be what the secret of her glow was She had then responded that it was the pre-motherhood phase and his love. Hardik has been pampering his ladylove with flowers and even learnt cooking in the ‘expectant’ phase.

