Hardik Pandya has question for Natasa Stankovic in new pic, to-be-mom has sweet answer

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic seem to be brimming with love as they wait for the arrival of their little one. The star couple have been more frequent in sharing loved-up posts on social media during their ‘expectant’ phase, and the latest one was among their most romantic. Posting a selfie after a long time, the star cricketer shared one of the factors that drew him towards the actress, her beauty.

Posing all smiles in the car, Hardik asked his ‘Bubs’ how did she manage to get the ‘glow’ on her face, along with love-struck emoji. If that was too romantic, the Zero actor had an even more romantic response. Sharing an emoji of a baby, referring to her pre-motherhood phase, she credited the Team India star for his love and pampering.

Here’s the post

Hardik recently had a special gesture for Natasa as he brought bouquets of flowers for his ladylove. She had a sweet response to it, expressing her love with a romantic line.

Not sure if it was to impress Natasa, but Hardik also began cooking a few days ago and the actor had given her thumbs up then.

The couple had announced on May 31 that they were expecting their first baby. The news had come as a surprise to their fans, and even celebrities, after they had announced the news of their engagement in a similar manner on New Year. However, a snap of the duo allegedly performing marriage rituals became a point of mystery.

