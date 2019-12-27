Mona Singh Ties The Knot In A Private Ceremony, Friends Share Pictures On Social Media

Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin actor Mona Singh tied the know with her investment banker boyfriend Shyam. The actor took her wedding vows in the presence of close family members in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Personalities from the TV industry including comedian Gaurav Gera, actor Rakshanda Khan and Ashish Kapoor made it to the ceremonies at Juhu Military Club in Mumbai.

The wedding had been a close-knit affair although many pictures have been shared by Mona Singh's friends all over social media. The 3 Idiots actor can be seen in bridal glory in a traditionally red lehenga while the groom, Shyam, who is reportedly an investment banker and hails from southern India can be seen in a sherwani.

The news of the wedding broke out on Christmas Day, a few days ago, when pictures from the festivities started to appear all over the internet.

Take a look at the pictures:

Most of the pictures, videos and updates that have surfaced online are shared by the actor's friends. While Mona is known for her outgoing and friendly nature, she is extremely private when it comes to her personal life.

At a time when celebrities share details about their personal life with fans on social media, the Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin star chooses to stay away from social networking sites to keep her privacy intact.

What's next for Mona Singh?

Mona's claim to fame had been the popular television series Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin which was the Indian adaptation of the American comedy-drama Ugly Betty where she played the role of Jasmeet Walia.

Mona Singh will be seen in the upcoming Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor took to Instagram last month to share the news along with the poster of the film with the words, "Life is like a box of chocolates u never know what you're gonna get."

(With PTI Inputs)

