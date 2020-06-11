Monali Thakur Confirms Being Married To Maik Richter For 3 Years, Says 'no One Was Aware'

Singer Monali Thakur recently revealed in an interview with a daily that she has been married to Switzerland-based Maik Richter since 2017. Interestingly the singer also released her new music video with Maik recently on her social media. The Sawaar Loon singer further spoke about keeping her wedding secret from the public eye.

Monali Thakur revealed that fans would quip about her wedding ring

She said in the interview that she still had not made the news of her marriage to Maik Richter public on her social media but people had guessed it nevertheless. Monali Thakur further added that there were times when her ring was visible in her Instagram pictures and fans would quiz her on whether it is her wedding ring. But the singer also confessed the fact that she has been successfully able to hide her marriage with Maik for the past three years.

Monali Thakur also revealed the reason behind her not making her wedding with Maik Richter public. She said that they did not have a conventional wedding and were still on the lookout to find an appropriate occasion to tie the knot publicly. The singer is currently socially distancing herself with her husband and his family in Switzerland.

Monali Thakur's industry friends were not aware of the wedding

The Aga Bai singer also went on to say that the news of her wedding will come as a surprise to many of her industry friends as they were not aware or invited. Monali Thakur revealed that they kept delaying the news of their wedding as well as the formal ceremony for the past three years. She also added that her friends may be angry with her for hiding her marriage but she said that they will compromise for it soon by having a formal wedding ceremony.

The singer confessed that she and Maik do not have a date in mind for the ceremony but will think of it soon once the pandemic situation gets a little better. Monali Thakur revealed her husband Maik Richter to be a restauranteur and a sports enthusiast.

Monali Thakur went on to say that they met on one of her trips to Switzerland wherein she connected with Maik and his family. The singer also recalled that Maik proposed to her on the exact same spot wherein they met for the same time which was under a tree on a freezing Christmas Eve in the year 2016.

