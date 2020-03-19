'Stuck In Switzerland, But Proud Of Indian Govt': Monali Thakur On Coronavirus Outbreak

Singer Monali Thakur is stuck in Switzerland currently as some overseas flights have been cancelled to India due to coronavirus outbreak. Thakur took to her social media handle to talk about the on-going situation and urged everyone to take this matter seriously. Read on to know more about what Monali Thakur has to say about the coronavirus outbreak and social distancing:

Monali Thakur opens up on being stuck in Switzerland due to COVID-19

On March 18, 2020, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage singer took to her official Instagram handle to open up about her current situation as she is stuck in Switzerland. In the video, which has a run time of over 14 minutes, Monali Thakur talked about various things one must and must not do. She started by saying how she is stuck in a foreign land, but happy that the Indian government is taking strict actions.

Thakur also felt that much stronger actions are required. She asked her fellow Indians to be safe and take this matter more seriously. She urged them to take precautions and not let the virus spread any further. It is not something that one should make fun of and should stay in their homes. She stated that there are several cases in that country and it will impact the economic condition.

In the caption, she stated that she is very worried about the entire country and it's economy and healthcare system. She humbly requested everyone to spread awareness of this and not fall sick. She hoped that the country will do its bit to fight this crisis. She expressed her love towards her fans and also asked her fans to 'not be studs' and feel that they will be unaffected.

