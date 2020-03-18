The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Pooja Bhatt Talks About 'Sadak 2' Shooting, Reveals It Has Been Pushed Due To Coronavirus

Bollywood News

Pooja Bhatt has confirmed that the 'Sadak 2' shoot has been postponed. Read on to know more about the developments in the film according to Pooja Bhatt.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pooja Bhatt

Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 shoot has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. The Sadak 2 cast was supposed to shoot for a song but it has been moved ahead. Read on to know more about what Pooja Bhatt has to say about Sadak 2 shoot and release date.

READ |  Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For March 17: Aman Gets A Total Of Nine Moons

Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 shoot postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

According to reports, Sadak 2 shoot has been postponed and the film’s release may be pushed ahead. The film will reunite Pooja Bhatt with Sanjay Dutt, her Sadak co-star. Bhatt stated that the Sadak 2 cast was supposed to shoot for the final sequence in Ooty. But due to the ongoing situation, the team felt that it would be better to skip it for now, instead of putting everyone at risk.

READ | Does Eminem Have Coronavirus? Fans In Turmoil Over Eminem Coronavirus Meme
 

When Pooja Bhatt was asked about the release of Sadak 2 and whether it will be pushed ahead, Bhatt stated that they are currently working on it and many films have pushed their released dates ahead due to the pandemic. However, once the song has been shot, the team can sit together and decide the date they want to release the film.

READ | Tom Hanks' One Week Of Self-isolation Brings A Good And A Bad News; Details Here
 

For the unversed, Sadak 2 will bring Alia Bhatt and father Mahesh Bhatt for the first time and after the shoot was wrapped up, Alia Bhatt penned a sweet heart-warming letter for her father Mahesh Bhatt. Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle to thank her father. She uploaded a photo with him and captioned it saying that the schedule has been wrapped and her ‘not so old man’ has more energy than the whole crew he has put together for the film. She expressed her love towards him and ended the note by saying, “until next time.”

READ | When Ranbir Kapoor Was Seen Teaching Amitabh Bachchan How To Use New Technology
 

 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ranjan Gogoi
EX-CJI GOGOI TO TAKE OATH
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE:CASES RISE TO 150
DHFL
SUBHASH CHANDRA, WADHAWANS SKIP ED
CBSE
CBSE BOARD EXAMS POSTPONED
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
FORMER MP CM PLAYS CRICKET
Donald Trump
US CLOSES BORDERS WITH CANADA