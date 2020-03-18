Pooja Bhatt Talks About 'Sadak 2' Shooting, Reveals It Has Been Pushed Due To Coronavirus

Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 shoot has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. The Sadak 2 cast was supposed to shoot for a song but it has been moved ahead. Read on to know more about what Pooja Bhatt has to say about Sadak 2 shoot and release date.

Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 shoot postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

According to reports, Sadak 2 shoot has been postponed and the film’s release may be pushed ahead. The film will reunite Pooja Bhatt with Sanjay Dutt, her Sadak co-star. Bhatt stated that the Sadak 2 cast was supposed to shoot for the final sequence in Ooty. But due to the ongoing situation, the team felt that it would be better to skip it for now, instead of putting everyone at risk.

When Pooja Bhatt was asked about the release of Sadak 2 and whether it will be pushed ahead, Bhatt stated that they are currently working on it and many films have pushed their released dates ahead due to the pandemic. However, once the song has been shot, the team can sit together and decide the date they want to release the film.

For the unversed, Sadak 2 will bring Alia Bhatt and father Mahesh Bhatt for the first time and after the shoot was wrapped up, Alia Bhatt penned a sweet heart-warming letter for her father Mahesh Bhatt. Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle to thank her father. She uploaded a photo with him and captioned it saying that the schedule has been wrapped and her ‘not so old man’ has more energy than the whole crew he has put together for the film. She expressed her love towards him and ended the note by saying, “until next time.”

