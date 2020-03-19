The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Gospel Singer Sandy Patty Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Tweets "We Must Do Our Part"

Music

Gospel singer Sandi Patty recently took to her social media handle to tell her friends that she has been tested positive for COVID-19. Read more for details.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gospel singer

American vocalist and singer Sandi Patty has tested positive for coronavirus. She recently opened to her fans about the same through her social media handle. Read on to know more about Sandi Patty’s health:

READ | Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 Makers Announce 'temporary Suspension' Due To Coronavirus

Singer Sandi Patty tests positive for COVID-19

Oklahoma resident Sandi Patty has been affected by coronavirus as she tested positive for COVID-19. On March 18, 2020, Patty took to her official social media handle to break this piece of news to the world. She wrote a tweet to her fans and friends where she stated that she has received a confirmation that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

READ | L-G Puducherry Kiran Bedi Tweets Hinting Food Link To Coronavirus; Advises 'non-violence'

She stated that we are quarantined and our houses and we must play our parts. She told her fans to stay at their houses and perform social distancing. She said, “God has given us faith, but he’s also given us wisdom. Be well and wise!”, and added the hashtag ‘Flatten the curve.’ Several concerned fans re-tweeted the same post.

READ | Infected Staff At US Nursing Home Could Have Spread Coronavirus: Report
 

On March 19, 2020, she took to her social media handles to express herself again. In a post, the singer stated that it is the Day 2 of COVID-19 lockdown or intentional homing. She described this quarantine time by calling it a purposeful solitude, and quiet. She also stated that she is feeling a bit better. Patty also urged everyone to take this matter seriously and do their part in helping the community.

READ | Coronavirus: Restrictions Imposed In Srinagar After Detection Of First Case
 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
'TRUTH WILL TRIUMPH': SHIVRAJ
PM Modi
PM MODI'S ADVICE TO FIGHT COVID-19
Health Ministry
MINISTRY: NO COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Raveena Tandon
"MAY NIRBHAYA'S SOUL REST IN PEACE"
PM Modi
PM MODI GIVES HEALTH MANTRA
Ashok Gehlot
ASHOK GEHLOT SUPPORTS PM MODI