Gospel Singer Sandy Patty Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Tweets "We Must Do Our Part"

American vocalist and singer Sandi Patty has tested positive for coronavirus. She recently opened to her fans about the same through her social media handle. Read on to know more about Sandi Patty’s health:

Singer Sandi Patty tests positive for COVID-19

Oklahoma resident Sandi Patty has been affected by coronavirus as she tested positive for COVID-19. On March 18, 2020, Patty took to her official social media handle to break this piece of news to the world. She wrote a tweet to her fans and friends where she stated that she has received a confirmation that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Friends - Today I received confirmation that I tested positive for COVID19. We are quarantined at home. WE MUST DO OUR PART. If you are not social distancing and STAYING HOME, DO SO NOW! #flattenthecurve God has given us faith, but he’s also given us wisdom. Be well and wise! — Sandi Patty (@SandiPattyP) March 18, 2020

She stated that we are quarantined and our houses and we must play our parts. She told her fans to stay at their houses and perform social distancing. She said, “God has given us faith, but he’s also given us wisdom. Be well and wise!”, and added the hashtag ‘Flatten the curve.’ Several concerned fans re-tweeted the same post.

Today is day #2 of COVID19 lockdown. Or.... intentional homing. Or purposeful solitude. Quiet and quarantined. Anyway. We are hunkered. Feeling a bit better. But let me just say again that this is real.… https://t.co/0WeEnQJfnW — Sandi Patty (@SandiPattyP) March 19, 2020

On March 19, 2020, she took to her social media handles to express herself again. In a post, the singer stated that it is the Day 2 of COVID-19 lockdown or intentional homing. She described this quarantine time by calling it a purposeful solitude, and quiet. She also stated that she is feeling a bit better. Patty also urged everyone to take this matter seriously and do their part in helping the community.

