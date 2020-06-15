Monali Thakur Recalls Maik Richter Was Asked To Leave India On The Day Of Their Marriage

Monali Thakur recently revealed to an entertainment portal a mishap that had taken place when Maik Richter had come to India on the day they both were supposed to get married. Maik Richter was not allowed to enter the country and Monali Thakur thought they wouldn't get married. In the interview, Monali Thakur gave more information regarding her secret wedding and everything around it.

Monali thought she wouldn't be able to wed Maik Richter

In a recent interview with a media outlet, Monali Thakur talked about her secret wedding with Maik Richter. The couple had met in Switzerland in 2016 and Maik proposed to her in 2017. Monali talked a lot about the day they were supposed to get married and how, due to a misunderstanding, Maik was asked to leave the country. She said when Maik was coming to India on the day of the marriage registration, a hilarious episode had unveiled and they didn't think they would be able to get married. Maik had arrived in India without a visa, as someone had informed him he wouldn't need a visa as he held a German passport. Monali recalls sitting in the registrar's office waiting for him.

Monali Thakur talked about how the Government of India and the Home Ministry then helped them out. Maik Richter was locked up at the airport for a day before he boarded a flight to Abu Dhabi. Remembering how kind the officials were, Maik was brought back finally.

The singer also mentioned how the news of the wedding would come as a shock to everyone. Monali Thakur said that none of her friends from the Industry was invited or was aware of her marriage and she kept delaying the ceremony and the announcement.

Monali Thakur is an award-winning playback singer. The singer rose to popularity when she took part in Indian Idol 2, from there she went on to sing a few songs for the movie Race, which really impressed Abbas-Mustan. The singer sang two songs for the movie and gained much of her popularity after that. Monali Thakur is currently in self-isolation with Maik Richter and his family in Switzerland. She released a new song recently called Dil Ka Fitoor in which she can be seen with Maik Richter. Fans have responded well to the music video and song.

Promo Pic Credit: Monali Thakur's Instagram

