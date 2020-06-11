Sonu Sood Reveals Who The Real Superheroes Are, Monali Thakur's Secret Wedding & More

Sonu Sood reacted to people calling him a superhero. Meanwhile, Amrita Arora's Father-in-law tested positive for COVID-19. Here are some of the best entertainment and celebrity stories for today.

Sonu Sood Reacts As Boy Wears Mask Of His Name

Real Super Heroes are our migrants not me.. they are the ones who have the courage to measure our country on foot.🚶‍♂️ https://t.co/ehYUgFfzBE — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 11, 2020

Recently a fan of Sonu Sood shared some fan art that depicted Sonu Sood alongside a group of popular Marvel and DC superheroes. The fan also stated that Sonu Sood was a real-life superhero. However, Sonu Sood disagreed with the fan. Instead, the actor said that the real heroes were the migrants who were walking crossing the country on foot.

Amrita Arora's Father-in-law Tested COVID-19 Positive

According to recent reports, actor Amrita Arora's father-in-law recently tested positive for COVID-19. Amrita's father-in-law stayed in the same building as Malaika Arora, Tuscany Apartments. Just a few days ago, this apartment complex was shut down and was named a containment zone after a resident tested positive. Speaking to an entertainment portal, Amrita Arora said that her father-in-law had recovered and was now healthy.

Monali Thakur Confirms Being Married To Maik Richter For 3 Years

In a recent interview, Monali Thakur revealed that she had married Switzerland-based Maik Richter back in 2017. She added that she had not yet revealed this fact to her social media, but many of her fans had guess anyway due to her many pictures with Maik Richter. She then spoke in length about how she kept her wedding a secret from fans and the media.

28 Yrs Of 'Khiladi': Abbas-Mustan Reveal They Would Script Special Roles For Johnny Lever

Director duo Abbas & Mustan recently had an interview with Republicworld on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of their hit film, Khiladi. During their interview, Abbas & Mustan talked about how they enjoyed working with Johnny Lever. In fact, they liked him so much that they would especially script roles for him in their films.

Kiara Advani Feels Criticism Around 'Kabir Singh' Was 'unfair'

In an interview with a film critic, Kiara Advani talked about Kabir Singh and the criticism it received. The actor said that all the backlash that the film received was extremely exhausting for her. According to Kiara Advani, no matter what she does, people still bring up her Kabir Singh character, Preeti.

