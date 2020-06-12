Who Is Actor Monali Thakur's Husband? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Him

Singer Monali Thakur recently took the Internet by storm when she revealed that she has been married to Maik Richter since 2017. She was able to keep the news about her marriage under the wraps for a long time. In a recent media interaction, Monali Thakur revealed that she kept her marital status a secret as the couple did not have a conventional wedding. Ever since the news of Monali Thakur’s marriage came out, a lot of people have been wondering about who is Monali Thakur’s husband? To all those who are wondering about who is Monali Thakur’s husband, here is everything you need to know about him.

Who is Monali Thakur’s husband?

Monali Thakur’s husband’s name is Maik Richter. During her media interaction with a leading daily, Monali Thakur revealed that he is a Switzerland based restaurateur and a sports enthusiast. The Sawaar Loon singer said that she met Maik Richter during her trips to Switzerland and they connected instantly. Monali Thakur also spilt the beans about her romantic proposal. Talking about that Monali Thakur said that Maik Richter proposed her at the exact spot where they had met for the first time in 2016, under a tree, on a cold Christmas Eve in 2016.

Monali Thakur Confirms Being Married To Maik Richter For 3 Years, Says 'no One Was Aware'

'Stuck In Switzerland, But Proud Of Indian Govt': Monali Thakur On Coronavirus Outbreak

Monali Thakur’s marriage

During her interaction with a leading daily, Monali Thakur revealed that she and Maik Richter got married in 2017 and she has not made it official on social media yet. However people had already guessed it as her ring was mistakenly visible in her Instagram photos a couple of times, she added. Talking about her marriage, Monali Thakur said that this will come as a shock to a lot of people as none of her friends from the entertainment industry was invited and they were not even aware of her marriage. They kept delaying the date of the ceremony to be held for her friends here, and three years passed by. Monali Thakur added that they have not yet finalised the date but they will finalise it once the situation is normal.

Sonu Sood Reveals Who The Real Superheroes Are, Monali Thakur's Secret Wedding & More

Priyanka Chopra's Quiz: Find Out If You Are A Die-hard Fan Of The 'Desi Girl'

Monali Thakur is currently spending her time with Maik Richter and his family in Switzerland. The singer recently released her new single Dil Ka Fitoor which marks Maik Richter’s acting debut with her. The song is being received well by the audience. Monali Thakur has several hit numbers to her credit like Zara Zara Touch Me from Race, Sawaar Loon from Lootera, Badri Ki Dulhania from Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.