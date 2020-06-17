Monali Thakur Shares A Dreamy Post Recalling Husband Maik Richter’s Proposal

Singer Monali Thakur sent her fans into a frenzy when she announced that she has been married to her Switzerland-based husband Maik Richter for the past three years. The couple had tied the knot in 2017 but had kept their marriage a hush-hush affair. Now, when the cat is finally out of the bag, the Moh Moh Ke Dhage singer shared a beautiful post wherein she recalled the dreamy proposal by her husband Maik.

Monali Thakur shared pictures from her lovely proposal by husband Maik Richter

Sharing a string of lovely pictures, Monali Thakur wrote, that now when everyone knows about her marital status, she can finally share the pictures from the 'beautiful day of her life' when Maik Richter had proposed to her. The singer wrote that Maik had asked her to marry him on Christmas Eve of the year 2016 with 50 red roses. She also revealed that Maik proposed to her on the same spot wherein they had met for the first time. The Aga Bai singer also revealed that she had also got teary-eyed after it.

Monali Thakur gets teary-eyed in one of the pictures

Along with the beautiful caption, Monali Thakur went on to share some endearing pictures from that day. In the first picture, one can see her holding the flower bouquet which a delighted Maik Richter is handing over to her. The singer is all decked up in a winter attire wherein she is seen donning a pink jacket along with a violet-colored cap. The second picture has the singer getting emotional after the lovely proposal.

Monali Thakur also shared a picture that has some adorable photos of the couple clustered up on the floor. The other picture has Monali holding hands with Maik Richter with the flower bouquet kept in the middle. There is also a picture of the singer gushing with happiness while she is holding a rose. The last two pictures have some candles kept alongside the roses which give out a truly romantic vibe. Take a look at the singer's post.

Monali Thakur recently released her first single titled Dil Ka Fitoor. The song is touted to be a beautiful love ballad. The track also stars her husband Maik Richter.

