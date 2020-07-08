Monali Thakur Pens An Adorable Note For Husband Maik Richter Which Is Too Cute To Miss

Singer Monali Thakur recently took the internet by storm with her recent post on social media. The singer shared an adorable picture with her husband Maik Richter along with a sweet note. Fans are sure going to be in ‘awe’ seeing this post.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a sweet picture where they both can be seen staring at each other and are all smiles. This picture is too cute to miss. Along with the post, Monali also went on to pen a note for him. She wrote telling him that he’s the only one she wants to “love, fight, then resolve, expects from, gives my all, shares my all, experience life grows with, every single day Richter…”

Monali also wrote saying that she will leave no stone unturned to make it happen and wishes the same with him. She also said that they cannot predict their future but can dream their perfect future filled with love for each other and work towards making it happen. The singer concluded writing by saying, “I Love You with all my heart Yo!!@maaaik_richter …” Take a look at the post below.

Fans have flooded the comments section with heaps of praise and positive comments. The post has also received several likes and comments. Apart from this picture, the duo also goes on to share several other posts on their social media handle.

The singer succeeded in keeping her marriage under the wraps for three years until she revealed it a month ago during an interview with a news portal. She revealed during the interview that she married restaurateur Maik Richter from Switzerland three years ago and that she spends half a year in Switzerland, where her family lives. She also revealed she hasn't made it official anywhere, but people have already guessed it. Monali also said that many people asked her that if she was married a few times when her ring was mistakenly visible in her Instagram photos.

However, the actor seems to have made it official through her social media handle. She recently also went on to share their proposal pictures which are completely adorable. Along with the post she also penned a sweet note. Take a look.

