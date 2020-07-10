Monali Thakur Pens A Message For Internet Trolls, Calls Them 'miserable Creatures'

Singer Monali Thakur has been one of the most loved singers in the Hindi film industry. She recently took to her Instagram and shared a timelapse from her wedding photoshoot. With the video, she also shared a message for her husband and the internet trolls who insulted her.

Read Also | Monali Thakur Pens An Adorable Note For Husband Maik Richter Which Is Too Cute To Miss

Monali Thakur's message to internet trolls

On July 10, the singer shared a time-lapse video and in the caption of the video, she wrote the message from the trolls who have been interfering with her personal life. The trolls had referred to her as a 'gold digger' and she in return of this wrote "And for few miserable creatures out their in social media.. hiding behind the anonymity and calling me names.. just to let you know calling me a gold digger only accentuates yourselves as massive failures.. I married this man because he could celebrate my success, my strength and my independence.. it must be difficult for you losers to accept it but guess what! The “gold digger” earns more than the successful business man.. sorry to disappoint you all. no drama in there" [sic]. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Monali Thakur Reacts To 'Music Mafia' Claims; Says 'artists Don't Get Their Dues'

Apart from this, she also shared the story behind the post. She expressed that there years ago she and her now-fiance Maik Richter got married in the most unconventional way possible and added that it had a lot of drama. She then added that there was nothing pretentious about this day and the celebration was a very simple celebration. Monali expressed how grateful she was and then described the day the two got married. She mentioned that both of them were wearing oversized clothes which they had brought from Bandra at the last moment. She said that they were looking like school kids who get ready for a play. She then added that her dress was the most out of them was as she was wearing sneakers under her salwar suit which happened because she did not have time to go and get appropriate shoes.

Read Also | Monali Thakur Shares A Dreamy Post Recalling Husband Maik Richter’s Proposal

Monali said that they had not done any wedding ceremony for the last three years, two months and that the video is from the moment when she and Maik got married the unconventional way. She also added on how Maik was deported on the same day and then came back later. She also expressed that from that day they have just seen happiness and love in their life and no drama.

Read Also | Monali Thakur Recalls Maik Richter Was Asked To Leave India On The Day Of Their Marriage

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.