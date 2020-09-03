'Money Heist' Title Song Bella Ciao By Najwa Nimiri Called 'hauntingly Beautiful' By Fans

Money Heist's main theme song Bella Ciao covered by the famous Spanish actor and singer Najwa Nimri has recently been gaining much attention. Najwa Nimri featured in almost 15 episodes of the popular Spanish drama. Read ahead to know more about the song and the series Money Heist.

Najwa Nimri's Bella Ciao song

Najwa's Bella Ciao sounds more mysterious and haunted. Money Heist's Alicia Sierra can be heard singing the original lines in a lower tone and the video of the song is also quite mysterious. Fans can see a man digging a grave to the tune of the song. Many fans of the show have commented on the video of the song. Most fans have recently discovered this song, as evident by the comments left by them.

Fans' reaction

Most of the fans commented in Spanish and mentioned that Najwa sounded very good. One fan mentioned that Najwa's voice sounded very mysterious and beautiful. Take a look at the comments fans left:

Pic Credit: Mushroom Pillow's Youtube

Twitter reaction

Many fans on Twitter have also mentioned their views on the song. One fan mentioned - 'najwa singing bella ciao is the most beautiful, inspiring and haunting thing ever' (sic), while another fan mentioned - 'Najwa’s version of ‘Bella Ciao’ is so hauntingly beautiful, it’s wild.' (sic). Take a look:

najwa singing bella ciao in the end credits is so iconic #LaCasaDePapel4 @Najwa_Nimri — ð–’ð–†ð–—ð–Žð–Š ðŸ¦‹ (@phrynefishr) April 3, 2020

Najwa’s version of Bella Ciao was one of the better things that happened in part 4. pic.twitter.com/WHgffOiNmf — Ashâ„ï¸| captain of the monver ship (@denverxmonica) June 2, 2020

Najwa’s version of ‘Bella Ciao’ is so hauntingly beautiful, it’s wild. ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜­ — ash | la puta ama.ðŸ•Šâœ¨ðŸ¤ (@killingsaray) July 12, 2020

najwa singing ‘bella ciao’ is the most beautiful, inspiring and haunting thing ever pic.twitter.com/VVeerDlWJE — ei. (@catherinegrantt) April 29, 2020

La Casa Del Papel: Money Heist

Money Heist is a Spanish drama series on Netflix that has been receiving much fame due to its storyline and plot. The series also has been renewed for Season 5. La Casa Del Papel is created by Álex Pina and revolves around the Professor who plans many heists in the Royal Mint of Spain and in another bank.

The storyline of the series has been commended by many fans, along with the performances of the cast. In the series, fans see Úrsula Corberó as Silene Oliveira, Álvaro Morte as Sergio Marquina (The Professor), Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo, Pedro Alonso as Andrés de Fonollosa and Alba Flores as Ágata Jiménez. Netflix has aired 4 seasons of the show till now.

Promo Pic Credit: Najwa Nimri's Instagram

