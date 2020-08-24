Ajay Jethi Of 'Money Heist' Cast Bags Portuguese Television Series, Shares Glimpse

Ajay Jethi, who is the only Indian actor to feature in Money Heist, plays the role of Shakir, a Pakistani hacker, in the show. And now, he has another big project in the pipeline. Ajay has reportedly signed a Portuguese project. Read on to know more details.

Ajay Jethi bags Portuguese TV series

According to the report of Koimoi, Money Heist actor Ajay Jethi has signed a Portuguese project. Interestingly, it is a television series based on India's history with Portugal, during 1525. The report further added that the actor will play the role of General Rasul Khan in the series.

Ajay, who became the first Indian actor to star in the show, La Casa de Papel, also known as Money Heist, gave insights into when he will kick-start the shooting of his new venture. The actor revealed to the portal that the shooting of the show will commence in September mid. Ajay added that the team will be shooting for the series in Spain and Portugal. However, the actor did not divulge details about his appearance in Money Heist 5.

Also Read | 'Money Heist 5': Tokio and Berlin back on sets to shoot the new season, See pics here

Also Read | Money Heist to Scream, projects that made art pieces talking point in the cinematic world

On August 23, Ajay Jethi took to his Instagram and posted a video of himself in which he could be seen prepping up for his new series. He was seen learning a new art with a trainer. Sharing the clip, Ajay Jethi wrote, "Preparing for my next project.

Playing a character of Indian General *RASUL KHAN*...New Shape...New Role...Shooting starts from September in Spain and Portugal." As soon as his post was up, fans wished him luck for his new project.

Ajay Jethi's video

Meanwhile, Ajay Jethi in Money Heist plays the role of a hacker in the fourth season. His character titled Shakir received lots of love from fans. In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Ajay spoke about the love he has been receiving for his role in the show. He said that in April, before he could even ask any of his friends, he saw hashtags and messages from India and Pakistan for Shakir. Ajay exclaimed that at that time, he realised that his character is being well received. Ajay added that it was so 'overwhelming' and was such a happy 'feeling'.

Also Read | 'Money Heist' actor Ursula Corbero celebrates 31st birthday with her pet dog; See pics

Also Read | Netflix gives 'Money Heist' twist to 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', fans can't keep calm



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.