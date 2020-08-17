'Money Heist 5': Tokio And Berlin Back On Sets To Shoot The New Season, See Pics Here

Netflix recently announced that they have renewed one of the popular series of the streaming platform Money Heist for its fifth and final season. The popular Spanish heist drama. Netflix took to its social media handles and shared the news with the viewers.

Recently, fans of Money Heist 5 were in for a pleasant surprise as the La Casa De Papel cast is back on the sets for the shoot of Money Heist 5. Pedro Alonso and Ursula Corbero, better known as Berlin and Tokio from La Casa de Papel cast took to their official Instagram handle to share the news with their fans. Here is a look at Berlin and Tokio from the sets of Money Heist 5.

Ursula Corbero AKA Tokio from the sets of Money Heist 5

Ursula Corbero took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture on her story announcing the return of Tokio. In the selfie shared by the actor, she is seen sporting her signature Tokio hairdo. She is wearing a white crop top which she accessorised it with a gold necklace and rings. She captioned the Instagram story as, “Today. Tokio is back. Wish me luck” Here is a look at the picture shared by Ursula Corbero AKA Tokio.

Also Read | 'Money Heist' 5 Release Date: When Will Money Heist's Last Season Be Released?

Also Read | 'Money Heist' Actor Ursula Corbero Celebrates 31st Birthday With Her Pet Dog; See Pics

Pedro Alonso's post from the sets of Money Heist 5

Recently, several pictures of the actor Pedro Alonso also did the rounds on the internet. Many fans and fan pages of Money Heist 5 shared the pictures from the sets which featured Pedro Alonso AKA Berlin in character. In the pictures, Pedro Alonso AKA Berlin is also seen with actor Patrick Criado. It was also speculated that he has joined the cast of Money Heist 5 as the new antagonist.

However, from the looks of the images with Berlin, many were left were wondering if Patrick is actually a gang member. Pedro Alonso AKA Berlin recently took to his official Instagram account and shared a picture with Patrick Criado from the sets of Money Heist 5. Here is a look at the pictures of Berlin on the sets of Money Heist 5.

Pedro Alonso's Instagram post

Pedro Alonso on sets of Money Heist 5

Berlin (Pedro Alonso) is already shooting for Money Heist Season 5. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/4vbkM3UVRz — Netflix Diaries. (@netflxdiaries) August 5, 2020

Also Read | Netflix Gives 'Money Heist' Twist To 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', Fans Can't Keep Calm

Also Read | 'Money Heist 5': Fan Theories Suggest Lisbon Aka Raquel May Betray The Professor

Money Heist 5

Money Heist 5 will be shot across Spain, Denmark and Portugal. Alvaro Morte AKA The Professor also announced his return on Money Heist 5. The La Casa de Papel cast of season 5 is expected to mark the return of several characters like the return of several cast members like Tokyo (played by Ursula Corbero), Professor (Alvaro Morte), Lisbon (Itziar Ituno), Rio (Miguel Herran), Denver (Jaime Lorente), Stockholm (Esther Acebo), Palermo (Rodrigo De la Serna), Helsinki (Darko Peric), Bogotá (Hovik Keuchkerian) and Marsella (Luka Peros).

Promo Image Credits: Pedro Alonso's Instagram and Ursula Corbero Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.