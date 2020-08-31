Mira Kapoor Calls Binge-watching 'Money Heist' A 'waste Of Time'

In a recently hosted Q&A session on Instagram, Mira Kapoor listed down a number of series that she has watched amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. From unveiling the shows that she has binged-watched to choosing a few iconic shows, Shahid Kapoor’s wife gave a candid insight into the preferences of her taste in shows and series. While doing so, Mira mentioned that she didn't like the Spanish drama Money Heist.

Mira Kapoor’s favourite series

A curious fan asked Mira about the show she has binged watched recently. To which, the socialite replied adding the name of the famous Spanish crime drama Money Heist. However, it seems that Mira wasn’t happy with her choice. Declaring it a ‘waste of time’, she hinted that it was a bad decision.

Not only this, but a fan also made her choose between two iconic Indian television series, Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. By looking at her reply, it seems that it was difficult for Mira to arrive at a decision. Calling it a ‘tough’ call, she picked Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai over Khichdi as her favourite Indian television show.

One of the fans also asked her what is her favourite series that she prefers watching all the time. While answering this question, Mira made a few attention-grabbing remarks on husband Shahid Kapoor and her pregnancy days. Mira disclosed that she loves watching MasterChef but her revelation just didn’t end there. She added during her pregnancy days, both her kids heard more about Chef Matt, George and Gary rather than husband Shahid.

Upon learning her favourite series, fans enquired more about her likings for the cookery reality show. To which, she answered disclosing that winner Sashi Cheliah was her favourite contestant. Emphasising on her love for ‘flavour’, Mira said that Sashi’s dishes are equivalent to ‘spice bombs’ which has a ‘distinct culinary style’. Mira further expressed that she is desperately waiting to try the recipe of his curry tastes.

Even after detailing out her watch list, a few fans were yet curious to know more about it and couldn’t help themselves from asking the same question again. However, this time Mira gave a different answer. She added The Crown to her favourite list revealing that she is waiting for the next season of the show to premiere.

