Money Heist To Scream, Projects That Made Art Pieces Talking Point In The Cinematic World

Every filmmaker has a different style in adding elements to the film. Some prefer adding twisty turns to the story or some just portray the reality through the film. Meanwhile, there are also some filmmakers and writers who add art maestros as the film's key element. Check out some similar films with art playing a key role in it.

Money Heist

Money Heist is a Spanish crime thriller drama series streaming on Netflix. In this series, a group of robbers steals the Royal Mint of Spain, and the Bank of Spain. Here, they use a Dali face mask as their signature code. Dali masks are the resemble Salvador Dalí's face. They are recognised as an iconic cultural reference to Spain. This has also backfired, in numerous events, real heist men wore the show's red costumes and Dalì masks in their attacks.

The Da Vinci Code

The Da Vinci Code is an American mystery thriller film released in 2006. The film is based on a novel of the same name written by Dan Brown. The book series and the film indicates several art pieces as codes in the plot. Some of these codes include Death of the Virgin, The Mona Lisa, The Wedding at Cana, The Inverted Pyramid and many others.

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Thomas Crown Affair is a romantic thriller starring Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo and Denis Leary. The film follows the story of Thomas Crown, a billionaire who steals a painting from an art gallery. San Giorgio Maggiore at Dusk is the painting Pierce Brosnan stole in the film. The painting is created by Claude Monet and now owned by the National Museum and Art Gallery in Cardiff, Wales.

Van Gogh's The Starry Night

The Starry Night is a painting by Vincent van Gogh, a Dutch painter. The artist painted this art piece in June 1889. The painting portrays the view Vincent saw from the east-facing window of his asylum room at Saint-Rémy-de-Provence. It is just before sunrise and also has an imaginary village. This painting has been used in several Vincent van Gogh films and documentaries like Starry Night, Van Gogh (1948), Vincent and Me (1990), Dreams (1990) and many others.

Sacred Games

Sacred Games is an Indian Netflix series based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name. The series's title and episodes have different symbolicism twisted Mandala art. Such similar Mandala art is also used in the series to indicate the ashram and Guruji's followers. Reportedly, each design has a different story from various ancient Hindu scriptures, mixing modern design elements.

Scream

Scream is not only a movie and television series but also merchandise, and a video game for the fourth film. It is a meta-horror media franchise that comprises four slasher films. Several antagonists of the Scream series have adopted Ghostface as their fictional identity. The figure is primarily mute in person but voiced over the phone.

